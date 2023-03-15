Update 3/15/2023: Patriots sign offensive tackle Riley Reiff to reported 1-year, $5 million contract

The New England Patriots are indeed adding veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff to the mix, and via a one-year deal. According to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, he will join New England on a pact with a base value of $5 million.

Original story 3/15/2023: Patriots reportedly expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff

The New England Patriots are not done adding to their offensive tackle depth. The latest player added to the mix will be Riley Reiff: as first reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the 34-year-old is expected to sign a free agency deal with New England.

Reiff originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2012. Playing primarily at the left tackle position, he started 70 games for the club over a five-year span before leaving for the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

Reiff signed a five-year, $58.75 million contract to move to Minnesota, and resumed his role as a solid starter-level left tackle for four seasons. He later joined the Cincinnati Bengals and the Chicago Bears.

All in all, Reiff is a veteran of 168 regular season and playoff games as the NFL level. He started 154 of them, most recently as the Bears’ right tackle down the stretch in 2022: in that role, Reiff started 10 sacks last season and surrendered three sacks and 15 additional quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

In New England, the 6-foot-6, 313-pound tackle is joining a group of tackles that also includes Trent Brown, Conor McDermott, Yodny Cajuste, Andrew Stueber and recent free agency pickup Calvin Anderson.