After tendering restricted free agent Myles Bryant on Tuesday, the New England Patriots took care of their other restricted free agent on Wednesday. According to reports, the Patriots tendered offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, increasing the odds he’ll be back with the club next season.

Cajuste has reportedly received an original-round tender, which will come at a one-year, $2.73 million value and will be subject to offer sheets. If the Patriots choose to not match any potential offers, they will receive a third-round draft selection.

The 27-year old Cajuste has struggled to make an impact in New England since the team selected him in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The West Virginia product missed his first two seasons due to injuries and made just five spot starts the past two season. He did appear in a career-high 10 games last season, starting three.

Tendering Cajuste is one of several moves the Patriots have made at offensive tackle this offseason. Conor McDermott, who started over Cajuste down the stretch last season, was re-signed in February and the team agreed to deals with veteran swing tackles Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff this week. Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber also remains on the roster.

As for Cajuste, he has shown flashes of strong play during his New England tenure but has been too inconsistent to earn regular playing time. If he indeed returns to New England on the RFA-tender contract — or a restructured deal — he’ll be in the midst of a crowded battle for a roster spot.