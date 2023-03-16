New England Patriots links 3/16/23 - Why JuJu over Jakobi?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
- Evan Lazar reports the Patriots make a splash by signing free-agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, adding a much-needed playmaker to the offense.
- Evan Lazar breaks down JuJu Smith-Schuster’s film from last season to outline the type of receiver and role he will play in the offense.
- Evan Lazar offers some initial thoughts on the Patriots signing vet OT Riley Reiff, a dependable starter throughout his 11-year career. With the Reiff and Anderson additions, the Pats could be building out their depth while anticipating an early draft pick at OT.
- Evan Lazar discusses the Patriots signing RB James Robinson to bolster their backfield depth.
LOCAL LINKS
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Grading Patriots free agency signings.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Thoughts on the start of free agency for the Patriots.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Why did Patriots pay JuJu Smith-Schuster and not Jakobi Meyers?
- Doug Kyed explains why the Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Analysis: JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to significantly raise the productivity of New England’s wide receiver corps.
- Zack Cox offers his take on what the Patriots are getting In JuJu Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers.
- Andrew Callahan looks at why the Patriots chose JuJu Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers.
- Tom Curran and Phil Perry react to the Pats’ signing JuJu Smith-Schuster after letting Jakobi Meyers walk and compare the two similar wide receivers.
- Alex Barth gives us his take on why the Pats gave JuJu Smith-Schuster the contract instead of Jakobi Meyers.
- Jerry Thornton says the Patriots get the WR1 they need in Juju Smith-Schuster.
- Owen Crisafulli (Clutchpoints) Patriots’ JuJu Smith-Schuster signing a mistake that goes beyond the field.
- Dakota Randall finds JuJu Smith-Schuster’s contract details go against the initial narrative: The deal is heavy on incentives.
- Doug Kyed compares JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Patriots contract to Jakobi Meyers’ deal with Vegas.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) JuJu vs. Jakobi: Old Patriots WR offers opinion on new Patriots WR.
- Chris Mason notes Jakobi Meyers thanks the Patriots and fans for ‘best years’ of his life.
- Ty Anderson points out the Pats added another running back to fold, signing James Robinson to a two-year deal.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots signing of free agent RB means Damien Harris is out.
- Andrew Callahan reports the Patriots move to retain restricted free agent OT Yodny Cajutse on 1-year deal.
- Alex Barth notes Jabrill Peppers’ new contract details suggest a bigger role is in store for him in 2023.
- Nick O’Malley reports the Patriots hosted free agent LB Andrew Van Ginkel, who thrived with Brian Flores’ Dolphins.
- Phil Perry highlights the best offensive line fits for Pats in draft.
- Nick O’Malley’s NFL mock draft 2023: With Jonnu Smith traded, Patriots should get ‘Baby Gronk’ Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer at 14.
- Michael Hurley points out the strangeness of how for one of the first times in recorded history, a star quarterback wants to be a New York Jet.
- Karen Guregian warns that Aaron Rodgers signaling his ‘intention’ to be a Jet, will sink the Patriots to the bottom of the division. /Eesh... not so fast.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the Patriots making moves to strengthen their O-line, replacements for Jonnu Smith; More. (39 min.)
- Pats Chat podcast: Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley talk about Juju Smith-Schuster, Jakobi Meyers, James Robinson and butts. (58 min. videos)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) James Robinson joins the Patriots on a two-year deal.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Report: Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, monitoring Odell Beckham Jr.
- Staff (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) NFL free agency Day 3 winners, losers.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Winners, losers from Wednesday’s moves. Patriots: “Stuck in Neutral” category.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) Winners, losers and too close to call: NFL free agency’s first wave reshapes outlook for teams.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) NFL free agency team-by-team grades. Patriots: C+.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Ranking Austin Ekeler’s five best landing spots if Chargers trade him. No Pats.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) 2023 NFL three-round mock draft. Pats pick Alabama S Brian Branch at 14.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Jacoby Brissett agrees to terms with Commanders.
- Chris Cwik (Chris Cwik) Buccaneers replace Tom Brady with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. /...Oof
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Orlando Brown, Jr. joins the Bengals on a four-year, $64 million deal.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets: Former MVP reveals his desire of trade from Packers to N.Y.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) The Packers don’t have leverage in a potential Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets. He does.
- Lorenzo Reyes (USA Today) The 10 most interesting things Aaron Rodgers said during wild ‘Pat McAfee Show’ interview.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) What version of Aaron Rodgers will the Jets be getting?
