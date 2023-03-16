 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: RB James Robinson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Riley Reiff, OT Calvin Anderson // Lost: WR Jakobi Meyers // Retained: LB Mack Wilson, S Jabrill Peppers, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Carl Davis, OT Yodny Cajuste, CB Myles Bryant // Traded: TE Jonnu Smith

New England Patriots links 3/16/23 - Why JuJu over Jakobi?

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v New York Jets
Jakobi Meyers and Mac Jones
TEAM TALK

  • Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
  • Evan Lazar reports the Patriots make a splash by signing free-agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, adding a much-needed playmaker to the offense.
  • Evan Lazar breaks down JuJu Smith-Schuster’s film from last season to outline the type of receiver and role he will play in the offense.
  • Evan Lazar offers some initial thoughts on the Patriots signing vet OT Riley Reiff, a dependable starter throughout his 11-year career. With the Reiff and Anderson additions, the Pats could be building out their depth while anticipating an early draft pick at OT.
  • Evan Lazar discusses the Patriots signing RB James Robinson to bolster their backfield depth.

