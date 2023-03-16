 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: RB James Robinson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Riley Reiff, OT Calvin Anderson // Departed: WR Jakobi Meyers, TE Jonnu Smith // Retained: LS Joe Cardona, LB Mack Wilson, S Jabrill Peppers, ...

Filed under:

NFL free agency 2023: Patriots retain long snapper Joe Cardona on reported four-year deal

Joe Cardona’s 140-game streak ended on injured reserve in December.

By Oliver Thomas
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The punting and kicking operation in Foxborough will remain in the hands of Joe Cardona.

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with the unrestricted long snapper, as first reported Thursday evening by former teammate Jason McCourty of NFL Network.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, it is a four-year contract that includes a $1 million signing bonus for Cardona, whose active tenure on the organization’s special teams ranks behind only captain Matthew Slater.

Cardona, 30, arrived in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft at No. 166 overall. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Navy product played in 140 consecutive games, including playoffs, before being placed on injured reserve last December due to a torn tendon in his foot.

A Patriots All-Dynasty selection whose stay has bought two Super Bowl rings, Cardona previously signed a four-year contract extension in June 2018.

He is accompanied on New England’s current depth chart by Tucker Addington, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster to snap in the final three games of the 2022 campaign.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...