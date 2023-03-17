New England Patriots links 3/17/23 - Patriots already a better team than pre-free agency

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
- Mike Dussault notes that according to reports, the Patriots are adding a move tight end to their roster. Mike Gesicki should form a nice pairing with veteran Hunter Henry, providing the offense with an athletic player to be utilized by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
- Transactions: Patriots sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer.
- Mike Dussault reports the Patriots are bringing back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona.
- Mike Dussault reports DT Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots. He appeared in 15 games last season with two sacks.
- Evan Lazar reports the Patriots are bringing back LB Mack Wilson on a one-year contract. Along with maintaining their depth at off-ball linebacker, Wilson should remain a regular in the kicking game.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss passes along a report the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent tight end Mike Gesicki that is worth up to $9 million.
- Mark Daniels believes that after signing Mike Gesicki, the Patriots offense is headed in right direction.
- Dakota Randall isn’t buying the Patriots doomsday takes amid the Aaron Rodgers-Jets rumors.
- Khari Thompson feels that all in all, the Pats are a better team than they were when they started free agency and still have some money they could use to put toward negotiating extensions, but it’s not nearly enough.
- Andy Hart wants to emphasize that the Patriots are the fourth-best team in the AFC East and yes, he’s aware it’s only March. /Insert eye-roll emoji here.
- Chris Mason writes that after jettisoning Jonnu Smith, Bill Belichick has landed Mike Gesicki, the top free agent TE on the market. Gesicki has averaged 52 catches for 604 yards and five touchdowns over the past four seasons.
- Darren Hartwell says Mike Gesicki is a nice pickup for New England: The 27-year-old set career highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (780) during a breakout 2021 campaign and caught five touchdown passes in 2022 despite taking a backseat to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the Dolphins’ offense.
- Alex Barth brings up how for the second time in three years, the Pats are signing a high-profile free agent TE.
- Mike Reiss offers his take on why Bill Belichick took a risk in signing JuJu Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers.
- Alex Barth talks about the Patriots bringing back underrated DT Daniel Ekuale on a multi-year deal.
- Doug Kyed explains how the Patriots haven’t missed on re-signing defensive free agents.
- Doug Kyed reports the Patriots finally released QB Brian Hoyer on Thursday.
- Matt Dolloff explains that no, the Patriots are not just dropping $8 million for a running back.
- Zack Cox considers what’s the Patriots’ plan at Tackle after the team’s free agent additions.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots host five free agent visits including Rams safety Taylor Rapp and former Patriots DL Trey Flowers.
- Zack Cox notes the Patriots are reportedly hosting oft-injured free agent wideout Bisi Johnson for a visit. Johnson missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons with injuries.
- Tyler Lamb (StadiumRant) The Patriots should look Into these under the radar free agents.
- Zack Cox notes Jakobi Meyers explains his ‘childish’ tweet after the Pats signed JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- Sean T. McGuire highlights Jakobi Meyers’ response when asked about his lowlight at introductory Raiders presser. As always, he handled the question well.
- Sean T. McGuire notes former Patriot and Jet WR Braxton Berrios is staying in the division, signing with Miami.
NATIONAL NEWS
