The New England Patriots are exploring the wide receiver market, but it seems unlikely that they will be able to pick up two of their potential targets.

The Denver Broncos, according to a report by 9NEWS’ Mike Klis, are seemingly not “interested in moving” Jerry Jeudy or fellow wideout Courtland Sutton. Rumors about both being available this offseason intensified this week, with the Patriots reportedly having called Denver to inquire about Jeudy.

The Broncos’ asking price — rumored as either a first-round draft pick or an early-second plus a player — remained the biggest obstacle to a move being made. However, it now appears that neither he nor Sutton will be made available after all.

“Really happy with how Jerry finished off the season. Especially the last couple games,” Denver general manager George Paton said when asked about Jeudy at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. “We make those [contract] decisions in May, right near the draft we’ll make that decision. But really happy with where Jerry is at.”

According to Klis’ report, the Broncos are optimistic that both Jeudy and Sutton will “thrive” under new head coach Sean Payton. Of course, it is entirely possible that this sudden change of mind was being caused by compensation demands simply not being met by possible trade partners such as the Patriots.

New England was one of at least three teams expressing its interest in making a trade for a Broncos wide receiver. The Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns also got in touch with the organization, according to KOA’s Benjamin Allbright.

As for the Patriots, they have since made an investment in another wide receiver. Former Pittsburgh and Kansas City wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was signed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal.