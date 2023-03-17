The New England Patriots have made another high-profile addition to their offense.

Mike Gesicki, who was arguably the best tight end available on the market, is joining the organization on a reported one-year contract worth up to $9 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the move.

Gesicki, 27, entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2018. Over his five years with the organization, he proved himself a reliable starter-level player for the team: the 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end appeared in a combined 82 regular season and playoff games, catching 233 passes for 2,632 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The former Penn State standout was originally scheduled to enter free agency last offseason, but Miami decided to keep him in the fold via use of the franchise tag. Gesicki therefore stayed put for the 2022 season, but had a comparatively quiet season under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

Gesicki appeared in all 18 of the Dolphins’ games last season, but finished with only 34 catches for 377 yards and six scores. Now, he is leaving the team for its AFC East rivals in New England.

With the Patriots, Gesicki is now joining a tight end group that also features Hunter Henry, Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington. Jonnu Smith was traded to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.