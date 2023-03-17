The New England Patriots hosted safety C.J. Moore on a visit Friday, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Moore, 27, spent the previous four seasons with the Detroit Lions and returned to the active roster following a week-long stint on the practice squad of the Houston Texans last October.

The 5-foot-11, 199-pound Ole Miss product has played 344 snaps on defense and 1,078 snaps on special teams since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

A veteran of 56 career games and the role of personal punt protector, Moore stands with 48 tackles, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed, including an interception returned 21 yards.

His identical twin brother, current Tennessee Titans defensive back A.J. Moore, signed with the Patriots as part of the 2018 undrafted class and was claimed off waivers following his rookie preseason.

New England previously hosted wide receiver Olabisi Johnson, defensive end Trey Flowers, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Chris Board, as well as safety Taylor Rapp on Thursday.