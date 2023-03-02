Even though he did not make the trip to Indianapolis, Adrian Klemm still is a popular topic of discussion at the NFL Scouting Combine. The recently-hired New England Patriots assistant coach, who is expected to work with the team’s offensive line, received praise by those who previously worked with him.

Among them was Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan, who spent three seasons working alongside Klemm.

“Adrian was great,” Khan said during a press conference on Tuesday. “I loved my interactions with him. We had great conversations; hearing about his sons was great, they were around all the time. Just a good person to be around. Really enjoyed our time with him. ... I loved his energy, and his honesty. And his demeanor was great.”

A former second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2000, Klemm went into coaching after his active playing career came to an end six years later. Following stints at SMU and later UCLA, where he worked as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach, he joined the Steelers in 2019.

Klemm started out as the team’s assistant O-line coach, before receiving a promotion in 2021. However, he lasted only one season as Pittsburgh’s offensive line coach before departing for the University of Oregon.

Klemm received the same title from he held at UCLA, helping the Ducks field one of college football’s better offensive lines last season.

“He for sure definitely got our O-linemen right,” Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell said on Wednesday, said as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox. “Just the technique standpoint was on a whole different level from the previous years. I feel like he did a great job with our O-linemen this year.”

Now, the Patriots are hoping that Klemm can also work his magic on their own offensive line. The unit does certainly need it: while it did have its moments in 2021, while coached by Matt Patricia and Billy Yates, it struggled at times particularly at the right tackle spot.

The expectation is that New England will address it this offseason. Assembling talent and getting it to a proper level are two different jobs, though.

The latter falls on Klemm this year.