New England Patriots links 3/02/23 - Pats send 4 assistants to help scout Combine prospects

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 East-West Shrine Bowl
Troy brown is one of the assistant coaches joining the team at the Combine
Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Alex Barth’s 2023 Patriots pre-draft meeting tracker.
  • Zack Cox highlights top draft prospect LB Will Anderson, who explains how Mac Jones’ leadership motivated him. “True story: Mac Jones was a great teammate.”
  • Karen Guregian says the Patriots are in wait-and-see approach with pending free agent Jonathan Jones.
  • Andrew Callahan reports that only four Patriots assistants have joined front-office executives at the NFL Combine to help scout draft prospects.
  • Conor Ryan suggests 10 prospects Patriots fans should keep an eye on during the NFL Scouting Combine.
  • Khari Thompson talks up 5 prospects whose workouts could shake up the Patriots’ draft-day plans.
  • Mark Daniels thumbnails 5 offensive linemen the Patriots could sign in free agency.
  • Andrew Callahan hears from several of the 70-plus prospects at the Combine who played under Belichick and his assistants at the Shrine Bowl. ‘The Patriots coaches were demanding, blunt, sometimes brutal yet always effective in their messaging about what it took to play in the NFL. That experience, they added, has helped them navigate the draft process with draft day now less than two months away.’
  • Dakota Randall relays NFL draft prospect Charlie Thomas with a classic Bill Belichick story from his time at the 2023 Shrine Bowl.
  • Zack Cox wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots draft North Carolina State LB Isaiah Moore, a Boston Red Sox fan who wowed at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
  • Dakota Randall calls attention to Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr, described as “one of the most athletic inside linebackers in the nation” who says he’d love to play for the Pats.
  • Nick O’Malley profiles Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas, who he says is about to ‘destroy’ the combine.
  • Andrew Callahan writes about the Patriots getting “slammed” in NFLPA survey about team facilities and player working conditions. /This is like complaining the caviar was served at two degrees above the optimum temperature.
  • Zack Cox addresses the NFLPA team report card that ranks the Pats near the bottom of the NFL.
  • Dakota Randall shares a Mike Giardi Twitter thread, with a scathing review of the 2022 Patriots offense from an unnamed defensive coordinator. /I think we’re all well aware.
  • Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What’s the latest on New England’s draft needs at NFL Combine?
  • Adam London notes Carl Davis bluntly blames the Ravens for his past injuries.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Josh McDaniels’ thoughts on Jones and O’Brien, the latest contract rumors surrounding Jakobi Meyers, the Pats working out Slade Bolden and more. (45 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

