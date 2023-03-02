New England Patriots links 3/02/23 - Pats send 4 assistants to help scout Combine prospects

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft tracker.
- Mike Dussault notes how NFL prospects speaking at the Scouting Combine were quick to credit the work of Patriots coaches at the Shrine Bowl in preparing them for life in the NFL.
- Evan Lazar talks up these offensive tackle prospects who were the most challenging players for the draft’s top pass-rushers this past season.
- Mike Dussault spotlights Combine prospect and Dorchester native Jerrod Clark, who says he was motivated by early Patriots championships.
- Patriots Debrief: Day Two of the 2023 NFL Combine. Check in with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. (6 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered at the Combine 3/1: Day 2 news and notes, spotlight on DL/LB prospects. (25 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth’s 2023 Patriots pre-draft meeting tracker.
- Zack Cox highlights top draft prospect LB Will Anderson, who explains how Mac Jones’ leadership motivated him. “True story: Mac Jones was a great teammate.”
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots are in wait-and-see approach with pending free agent Jonathan Jones.
- Andrew Callahan reports that only four Patriots assistants have joined front-office executives at the NFL Combine to help scout draft prospects.
- Conor Ryan suggests 10 prospects Patriots fans should keep an eye on during the NFL Scouting Combine.
- Khari Thompson talks up 5 prospects whose workouts could shake up the Patriots’ draft-day plans.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails 5 offensive linemen the Patriots could sign in free agency.
- Andrew Callahan hears from several of the 70-plus prospects at the Combine who played under Belichick and his assistants at the Shrine Bowl. ‘The Patriots coaches were demanding, blunt, sometimes brutal yet always effective in their messaging about what it took to play in the NFL. That experience, they added, has helped them navigate the draft process with draft day now less than two months away.’
- Dakota Randall relays NFL draft prospect Charlie Thomas with a classic Bill Belichick story from his time at the 2023 Shrine Bowl.
- Zack Cox wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots draft North Carolina State LB Isaiah Moore, a Boston Red Sox fan who wowed at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
- Dakota Randall calls attention to Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr, described as “one of the most athletic inside linebackers in the nation” who says he’d love to play for the Pats.
- Nick O’Malley profiles Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas, who he says is about to ‘destroy’ the combine.
- Andrew Callahan writes about the Patriots getting “slammed” in NFLPA survey about team facilities and player working conditions. /This is like complaining the caviar was served at two degrees above the optimum temperature.
- Zack Cox addresses the NFLPA team report card that ranks the Pats near the bottom of the NFL.
- Dakota Randall shares a Mike Giardi Twitter thread, with a scathing review of the 2022 Patriots offense from an unnamed defensive coordinator. /I think we’re all well aware.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What’s the latest on New England’s draft needs at NFL Combine?
- Adam London notes Carl Davis bluntly blames the Ravens for his past injuries.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Josh McDaniels’ thoughts on Jones and O’Brien, the latest contract rumors surrounding Jakobi Meyers, the Pats working out Slade Bolden and more. (45 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Report (NFLPA) New England Patriots Report Card.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) Searching for truth during the NFL’s lying season.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) The biggest storylines and breakout stars of the 2023 NFL Combine. (9 min. video)
- Dan Parr, et al (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned from Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, more top prospects.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) The top 100 NFL free agents of 2023.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency: Five players who should stay with current team, five who should hit open market. Jakobi Meyers should go. /???
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Jalen Ramsey trade fits: Favorite landing spots for the Pro Bowl corner. No Pats.
- Ethan Strauss (The Free Press) Why America needs football. Even its brutality.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jalen Carter back at Scouting Combine.
