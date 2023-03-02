The New England Patriots are expected to add some experience to their scouting department. As first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the team will hire former Carolina Panther vice president of player personnel Pat Stewart.

Stewart and the Patriots are no strangers to one another. He already worked for the team in various roles between 2007 and 2017, winning two Super Bowls along the way.

After getting his start at the college level, Stewart arrived in New England as a scouting assistant. He held that role for two years before being promoted to area scout in 2009, and pro scout one year later. After three years at the job, he went back to area scouting — a role he held until his departure to the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 season.

Stewart worked as a national scout in Philadelphia for two years. He joined the Panthers as director of player personnel in 2020, and was promoted to his most recent position in 2021. With the team overhauling its coaching staff, however, Stewart was let go back in February; he had a close connection to ex-Carolina head coach Matt Rhule and was originally brought aboard after Rhule had been hired.

Now, Stewart is set to return to New England in a yet-to-be-defined role.

The team’s scouting department consists of two branches, with one focused on the college and the other on the pro level. Stewart has experience in both areas, even though he served primarily in the college scouting department during his first tenure with the Patriots.

According to the original report, New England was one of several teams expressing interest in Stewart. Other clubs led by former Patriots executives — e.g. the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, or Arizona Cardinals — were apparently also after him.