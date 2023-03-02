 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch: Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh shares memories from his first NFL Scouting Combine

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

New England Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh recently sat down with the team’s in-house media to speak about his first ever experience at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...