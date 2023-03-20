New England Patriots links 3/20/23 - Pats’ shopping list heading into FA Week 2: OT, CB, WR

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
- Transactions: Patriots sign three free agents, DB Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- Evan Lazar analyzes how the Patriots will utilize new TE Mike Gesicki on offense next season.
- Mike Dussault talks about Cody Davis back in fold for the Patriots on a one-year deal.
- Mike Dussault reports the Patriots are are adding LB and special teamer Chris Board, who made a big impression on Bill Belichick last season.
- Player interview: Calvin Anderson speaks about his return to New England. (1.14 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: What free agency moves are next for the Pats; Joe Judge’s role; Big year for BB; Mac back on track; Buying low on Gesicki; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Breaking down the Patriots, AFC East.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Thoughts on early Patriots team building.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Reassessing the Patriots’ needs with an eye on the NFL Draft; More.
- Michael Hurley talks about what’s clear about the Patriots offseason plans: The overall message on offense, with Bill O’Brien entering the fold to run his offense with Mac Jones as the triggerman, is that changes were needed; On defense, though, it’s Bring It Back o’clock.
- Alex Barth explains what the Patriots’ initial free agency signings tell us about their NFL Draft plans.
- CBS Boston relays Mike Reiss breaking down all of New England’s moves so far, with Steve Burton on Sports Final.
- Doug Kyed grades the Patriots after nearly five days worth of free agency moves.
- Taylor Kyles see Mike Gesicki as the chess piece the Patriots offense needs.
- Doug Kyed points out the Mike Gesicki signing was a no-brainer for the Patriots after seeing the full details of the contract he signed.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots still see potential in OL Yodny Cajuste, place original-round tender on swing offensive tackle.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Pats cut CB Jalen Mills, saving them salary cap money; Who starts in 2023?
- Doug Kyed explains the Patriots cutting Jalen Mills frees up nearly $5 million in salary cap space but also increases an existing team need at cornerback.
- Tim Sheils explores whether the Pats should trade for WR Jerry Jeudy.
- Karen Guregian reports the Dolphins scooped up former Patriots punter Jake Bailey.
- Zack Cox reports Mike Onwenu received a performance-based bonus of $813,083 from the league. That was the fourth-highest payout of any player, and it nearly doubled his 2022 salary of $895,000.
- Sean T. McGuire highlights Devin McCourty on why he believes New England should not target QB Lamar Jackson.
- Tyler Milliken highlights Scott Zolak on why he thinks “Mike Gesicki is the first domino to fall” for the Patriots.
- Doug Kyed relays Odell Beckham Jr. clarifying his desired salary in free agency: “I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20….. all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough,” Beckham tweeted Saturday.
- CBS Boston reports Bill Belichick apparently spent years trying to get Jerod Mayo to join the coaching staff.
- Alex Barth debuts his first Mock Draft Mailbag.
- Mike Kadlick’s post-free agency frenzy Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at 14.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: The first-week free-agency files. New England “a cautionary tale this time of year” because of 2021.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: Don’t overlook these signings. Mike Gesicki included.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) NFL free agency isn’t dead. But it certainly has nothing on the trade market.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2023: Best free agent players at each position remaining on the board.
- Maurice Moton (Bleacher Report) NFL players not named Aaron Rodgers who must be traded after 1st week of Free Agency.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Biggest needs for all 32 NFL teams after free agency. Patriots: OT, CB, WR.
- Conor Orr (SI) Winners and losers through the first week of NFL free agency. Losers: Wide receivers in free agency.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL free agency winners & losers. No Pats.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL free agency grades 2023: Ranking signings, trades for all 32 teams from best (Bears) to worst (Packers). Patriots: A-.
- Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) Ranking the NFL’s top 7 acquisitions of the 2023 offseason so far.
- Alex Ballentine (Bleacher Report) 2023 NFL free agents who won’t live up to their new contracts.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will the Patriots pursue Lamar Jackson?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Odell Beckham, Jr. seems to indicate he’s been offered only $4 million per year. Multiple reports have indicated he has been looking for $20 million per year.
- Rich Cimini (ESPN) Why completing the Aaron Rodgers trade won’t be easy for Jets, Packers.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Aaron Rodgers said he wanted clarity. What he really wanted Is control.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Eagles propose requiring game clocks to display tenths of seconds.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) DeMaurice Smith accuses owners of “criminally gaming the game itself” by refusing to do guaranteed contracts.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter, jr. at 14.
Loading comments...