 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: LB Chris Board, TE Mike Gesicki, RB James Robinson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Riley Reiff, OT Calvin Anderson // Departed: CB Jalen Mills, WR Jakobi Meyers, TE Jonnu Smith // Retained: S Cody Davis, DT Daniel Ekuale, LS Joe Cardona, ...

Filed under:

NFL free agency 2023: Patriots expecting big things from Jabrill Peppers, contract details show

New England re-signed the veteran safety via a two-year contract last week.

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots were busy locking up their in-house free agents on the defensive side of the ball last week. Among the seven free agents either re-signed or tendered was safety Jabrill Peppers: the former first-round draft pic, who originally had joined the Patriots on a one-year pact last offseason, signed a new two-year, $9 million contract.

The deal is a nice one for Peppers, after he played all 17 of New England’s games and was on the field for 398 of a possible 1,130 defensive snaps (35.2%). And as a look at its details shows, it is also one that seemingly comes with a lot of expectations from the team:

Jabrill Peppers: Contract details

2023:
Base salary: $1.08 million (fully guaranteed)
Signing bonus proration: $1.55 million
Roster bonus: $680,000
Workout bonus: $140,000
Incentives: $1 million
Salary cap hit: $3.45 million

2024:
Base salary: $3.18 million (incl. $1.82 million guaranteed)
Signing bonus proration: $1.55 million
Roster bonus: $680,000
Workout bonus: $140,000
Incentives: $1 million
Salary cap hit: $5.55 million

What stands out about Peppers’ new contract with the Patriots is that it includes $6 million in guarantees: his entire salary for the 2023 season is guaranteed, as is more than half of his salary in 2024. In addition, the team gave him a $3.1 million signing bonus.

The distribution of those guarantees over the length of the deal speaks a rather clear language that the team expects Peppers to play out his contract. Adding to this belief is the dead cap in 2024 relative to any potential savings: New England would have to swallow a $3.37 million charge versus “only” $2.18 million in net savings.

All that being said, the Patriots themselves can also feel good about the deal. After all, re-signing Peppers allows them to keep some stability at the safety position even with long-time team captain Devin McCourty now retired.

It remains to be seen how exactly New England will replace McCourty in 2023, but Peppers will be part of the solution — something the ex-Patriot himself pointed out in a recent social media post

“I think they have a chance to be better,” he wrote. “Everyone knew where I was going to be. With this group no one knows who will be where.”

Regardless of where Peppers will end up being in the lineup, it would not be a surprise to see him make a bigger impact than he had in 2022. Coming off a season-ending ACL tear suffered during his final season with the New York Giants, he registered 52 tackles and recovered a fumble, while also playing an important role on special teams.

As evidenced by his contract, the Patriots are believers in his potential to build on that foundation.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...