Six members of the New England Patriots’ class of free agents remain unsigned as of right now, but one member of the group has recently drawn some interest: wide receiver Nelson Agholor visited the Baltimore Ravens, as was announced through the NFL transactions wire on Monday.

Agholor, 29, entered the open market off a disappointing two-year stint in New England. A high-prized free agency addition in 2021, he signed a $22 million contract but eventually registered only 69 catches for 853 yards and five touchdowns in 32 games.

The 2022 season was no exception, and actually ended as his worst statistical campaign since he was a first-round rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Playing 476 of a possible 1,052 offensive snaps (45.3%) in Year 2 as a Patriot, Agholor registered 31 catches on 50 targets for 362 yards and two touchdowns. However, his usage and production fluctuated throughout the season: most of his output came over the first four weeks of the season, when he had 14 receptions for 225 yards and a touchdown. From Week 5 on, his numbers took a nosedive.

Agholor’s trip to free agency therefore began slowly, and with the Patriots showing little urgency to bring him back. This, in turn, is giving other teams such as the Ravens an opportunity to scoop him up at what is expected to be a reduced price — especially when compared to the deal he signed upon his arrival in New England.

As for the Patriots, they saw two moves at the wide receiver spot so far. Jakobi Meyers, the team’s most productive pass catcher of the last three seasons, signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders and was effectively replaced by free agent pickup JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In addition, New England traded Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons and picked up fellow tight end Mike Gesicki on a one-year pact.