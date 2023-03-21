New England Patriots links 3/21/23 - Resetting the 2023 roster, depth chart

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
- Transactions: Patriots sign three free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, T Riley Reiff, and LB Mack Wilson Sr.
- Mike Dusault resets the Patriots roster and needs after free agency’s first week.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: What’s next for the Pats in free agency and is there a big splash coming?
LOCAL LINKS
- Doug Kyed resets the Patriots depth chart: Remaining needs after one week of free agency.
- Zack Cox resets the Patriots’ roster after the first wave of free agent activity.
- Chris Mason assess how the Patriots 2023 depth chart looks a week into free agency window.
- Taylor Kyles sees the Patriots offense take shape after Week 1 of free agency.
- Matt Dolloff explains why the Patriots biggest need after the first wave of free agency is outside cornerback.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Options at corner following the Jalen Mills release.
- Alex Barth begins his Patriots position-by-position draft preview, with a look at Quarterbacks.
- Ricky Doyle tells us ESPN’s Seth Walder gave the Patriots a B grade for he JuJu Smith-Schuster signing.
- Karen Guregian tells fans of Lamar Jackson to the Patriots to forget it — it’s a pipe dream; he would be too costly.
- Dakota Randall tells us how the Patriots are reportedly approaching these star receiver sweepstakes.
- Sean T. McGuire points out that DeAndre Hopkins has one less team trying to acquire him after the Cowboys trade for Brandin Cooks.
- Zack Cox notes WR Nelson Agholor takes a free agent visit to the Baltimore Ravens.
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Rumors: Potential insight into Joe Judge’s new role. Judge still is being paid by the Giants.
- Zack Cox’s Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Pats buck tradition, picking Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at 14.
- Chris Mason relays Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft: Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at 14.
- Alex Barth notes that Patriots legend and Super Bowl hero Dont’a Hightower announces his retirement.
- Dont’a Hightower (ThePlayersTribune) Thank You, New England. “Today, I am officially retiring from the NFL. I know these announcements always feel bittersweet, but I can’t think of a better story than the one I wrote in New England. A decade, three Super Bowls, two Pro Bowls, and the birth of my son — all playing for one franchise. How many guys have a story like that?”
- Chris Mason mentions ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton is attempting an NFL comeback, will throw at Auburn Pro Day.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph reset the roster, discuss the remaining needs and talk Mock Draft Monday. (49 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media discuss what to expect from the Pats latest acquisitions, as well as the impact of their losses. (35 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay and it’s time for the Jets to go get him; Why the Packers have the leverage, and why this will wrap up sooner than later.
- Experts (ESPN) NFL free agency 2023: Experts debate the most improved teams. Pats included.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Five important takeaways from the first wave of NFL free agency.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Free agency matchmaker: Finding potential fits for 10 of the top remaining free agents.
- Dallas Robinson (ProFootballNetwork) 2023 NFL salary cap space by team.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency: Best/riskiest moves in the opening wave of the veteran market.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Quarterback prospect-team fits after initial wave of free agency.
- Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) Ranking the NFL’s best backup QBs for 2023: From Skylar Thompson to Andy Dalton. Bailey Zappe ranked 15th.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) NFL Power Rankings: Jets, Dolphins climb after free agency frenzy; Vikings, Packers slip. Pats stay at 17th.
- Conor Orr (SI) NFL Power Rankings: Jets in top five after free agency with Aaron Rodgers coming soon. Pats 14th.
- James Dator (SB Nation) The NFLPA explains how their team report cards are changing football.
- Alaina Getzenberg (ESPN) RB Damien Harris reaches 1-year deal with Bills, source says.
- Bill Williamson (SilverandBlackPride) Has Josh McDaniels really learned from his Denver days? It sure doesn’t seem like it.
- Albert Breer (SI) Don’t be surprised Roger Goodell earned another extension from owners.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Post-free agency mock draft: Three-round projections with multiple QB-related trades. Pats pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski at 14.
- Ian Cummings (ProFootballNetwork) 2023 7-round NFL mock draft. Pats pick Iowa LB Jack Campbell at 14.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. at 14.
Loading comments...