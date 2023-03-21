 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: LB Chris Board, TE Mike Gesicki, RB James Robinson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Riley Reiff, OT Calvin Anderson // Departed: RB Damien Harris, CB Jalen Mills, WR Jakobi Meyers, TE Jonnu Smith // Retained: S Cody Davis, DT Daniel Ekuale, ...

New England Patriots links 3/21/23 - Resetting the 2023 roster, depth chart

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay and it’s time for the Jets to go get him; Why the Packers have the leverage, and why this will wrap up sooner than later.
  • Experts (ESPN) NFL free agency 2023: Experts debate the most improved teams. Pats included.
  • Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Five important takeaways from the first wave of NFL free agency.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Free agency matchmaker: Finding potential fits for 10 of the top remaining free agents.
  • Dallas Robinson (ProFootballNetwork) 2023 NFL salary cap space by team.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency: Best/riskiest moves in the opening wave of the veteran market.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Quarterback prospect-team fits after initial wave of free agency.
  • Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano (SI) Ranking the NFL’s best backup QBs for 2023: From Skylar Thompson to Andy Dalton. Bailey Zappe ranked 15th.
  • Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) NFL Power Rankings: Jets, Dolphins climb after free agency frenzy; Vikings, Packers slip. Pats stay at 17th.
  • Conor Orr (SI) NFL Power Rankings: Jets in top five after free agency with Aaron Rodgers coming soon. Pats 14th.
  • James Dator (SB Nation) The NFLPA explains how their team report cards are changing football.
  • Alaina Getzenberg (ESPN) RB Damien Harris reaches 1-year deal with Bills, source says.
  • Bill Williamson (SilverandBlackPride) Has Josh McDaniels really learned from his Denver days? It sure doesn’t seem like it.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Don’t be surprised Roger Goodell earned another extension from owners.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Post-free agency mock draft: Three-round projections with multiple QB-related trades. Pats pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski at 14.
  • Ian Cummings (ProFootballNetwork) 2023 7-round NFL mock draft. Pats pick Iowa LB Jack Campbell at 14.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. at 14.

