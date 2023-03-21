One day after Jakobi Meyers left to sign a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots picked up his replacement of sorts: fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster joined the team on a three-year, $25.5 million contract.

Ever since this change in wideouts, there have been comparisons between the two players. On Tuesday, Smith-Schuster addressed those.

“Jakobi Meyers, he’s a great player,” the newest Patriots receiver said during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand. “He’s done a lot of great stuff in his career. I wouldn’t say that I’m better than him because he’s done some great things. But, obviously, we both play the position, we both have different skills, talents. We both bring a little different skill to the game.”

Smith-Schuster and Meyers are both capable of filling the Z-receiver role in an offense, moving between the slot and the perimeter.

Meyers held that role ever since his arrival as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The last three seasons, he led the Patriots in targets and receiving yards each year. Nonetheless, the team did not retain him and he ended up signing a three-year, $33 million pact in Las Vegas.

Now, the expectation is that Smith-Schuster will take over. The hope for New England is tha the too can develop into a reliable player for quarterback Mac Jones.