New England Patriots links 3/22/23 - Pats still in the hunt for playmakers; Jalen Mills returns

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker and Mock Draft Tracker.
- Transactions: Patriots re-sign LS Joe Cardona and DB Cody Davis.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Offense gets a tweak, more work to be done; A big-time playmaker is still needed.
- Evan Lazar reports the Patriots held a tremendous retirement ceremony for Devin McCourty at the Patriots Hall of Fame, where he’ll be enshrined as a franchise icon in due time.
- Paul Perillo writes how after nine memorable seasons in Foxborough, Dont’a Hightower officially retired on Tuesday, leaving a legacy of big plays in the biggest games behind.
- Highlights: Congratulations Dont’a Hightower. (1 min. video)
- Alexandra Francisco catches up with Safety Kyle Dugger with 21 Questions on his 27th birthday.
- Press Conference: Devin McCourty Retirement Ceremony. (72 min. video)
- Press Conference: Devin McCourty reflects on his 13-year Patriots tenure. (1.30 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 3/21: Free agency Week 1 recap for Patriots, Dont’a Hightower retirement. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan passes along a report that the Patriots are re-signing DB Jalen Mills after his surprise release.
- Doug Kyed picks out the Patriots winners and losers through the first wave of free agency.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots scouted these top prospects at Ohio State Pro Day.
- Mark Daniels points out the Patriots sent select group of coaches to scout top prospects at Ohio State Pro Day.
- Alex Barth explains how Jerry Jeudy’s trade market continues to evolve, and the Patriots seem to be in the middle of it.
- Sean T. McGuire notes PFF’s Sam Monson views the Patriots as ‘best fit’ for Jerry Jeudy.
- Sean T. McGuire mentions a rumor that the price for Jerry Jeudy may be too high for the Patriots. The Broncos reportedly are looking for at least a first-rounder.
- Matt Dolloff finds the Patriots are still in the hunt for DeAndre Hopkins.
- Darren Hartwell highlights JuJu Smith-Schuster explaining what attracted him to thePats in FA.
- Dakota Randall relays Damien Harris in his first Bills interview talking about the love he has for his former Patriots teammates.
- Dakota Randall notes LB Andrew Van Ginkel who visited the Patriots is reportedly returning to the Dolphins.
- Chris Mason tells us Jake Bailey’s grievance with the Patriots has been resolved.
- Alex Barth reports Devin McCourty’s retirement press conference was both a look back and a look ahead.
- Doug Kyed notes Dont’a Hightower reveals he had food poisoning in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIII.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph welcome Doug Kyed to talk all things Patriots. (61 min.)
- The Patriots Report podcast: Mike Reiss joins Christopher Price to talk about New England’s offseason, the moves (and non-moves) the Pats’ have made in free agency, where New England should focus when it comes to the draft, and more. (29 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jordan Schultz (The Score) Jalen Mills is re-signing with the Patriots. “The day after his official release, Mills accepts an offer to return. I’m also told he plans to go back to safety next season.”
- MMQB (SI) 2023 Free-agency Q&A: Best and worst signings, most improved team. No Pats.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Cam Newton throws more than 30 passes, including to his brother, Caylin, at Auburn’s Pro Day.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking AFC teams after 2023 NFL free agency first wave: Aaron Rodgers’ ‘intention’ propels Jets up to third. Patriots 12th.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Post free-agency mock draft. Pats pick Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL mock draft 2023. Pats pick Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 14.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Texas RB Bijan Robinson at 14.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Goodell’s new deal will run through early 2027.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Law professors attack Roger Goodell’s authority to resolve claims in Brian Flores case.
