New England Patriots links 3/22/23 - Pats still in the hunt for playmakers; Jalen Mills returns

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Jalen Mills reportedly re-signs with New England
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Jordan Schultz (The Score) Jalen Mills is re-signing with the Patriots. “The day after his official release, Mills accepts an offer to return. I’m also told he plans to go back to safety next season.”
  • MMQB (SI) 2023 Free-agency Q&A: Best and worst signings, most improved team. No Pats.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Cam Newton throws more than 30 passes, including to his brother, Caylin, at Auburn’s Pro Day.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking AFC teams after 2023 NFL free agency first wave: Aaron Rodgers’ ‘intention’ propels Jets up to third. Patriots 12th.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) Post free-agency mock draft. Pats pick Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL mock draft 2023. Pats pick Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 14.
  • Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick Texas RB Bijan Robinson at 14.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Goodell’s new deal will run through early 2027.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Law professors attack Roger Goodell’s authority to resolve claims in Brian Flores case.

