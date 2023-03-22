The Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor long-time Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, as one of 17 recipients for its Awards of Excellence.

Scarnecchia spent over 30 years coaching in the NFL, the majority of those as an assistant coach in New England. He was a staple on Bill Belichick’s staff as an offensive line coach while also holding the assistant head coach label from 2000-13.

During his time in New England, Scarnecchia was a key part of a coaching staff that won five Super Bowl titles. He is largely considered as one of the greatest position coaches in NFL history and now rightfully earns recognition in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Awards of Excellence is a program that the the Pro Football Hall of Fame launched last season to honor those who made a positive impact on individual teams and the sport of professional football. Those eligible for the award include assistant coaches, athletic directors, equipment managers, film/video directors, and public relations personnel.

Scarnecchia will be one of three assistant coaches honored joining Sherman Lewis and Tom Moore.

“Each recipient has dedicated decades of time to creating meaningful change for their respective field, their teams and the National Football League,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a press release.

The Hall of Fame will honor the long-time Patriots assistant and the other 16 recipients in Canton with an evening reception on June 28 and an awards luncheon June 29.