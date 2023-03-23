Pats Pulpit Reacts: Which new Patriots signing will have the biggest impact in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The New England Patriots were quite active in free agency, bringing in six players to help bolster their team.

They started by adding a pair of veteran offensive tackles. Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff were brought aboard on two-year and one-year contracts, respectively. Both deals appear to make them roster locks, with Reiff possibly the top option at right tackle at the moment.

New England followed up those moves by signing arguably its highest-profile free agent of the season: wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had just won a Super Bowl with Kansas City, was signed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract. The move came won day after the Patriots’ most productive receiver of the last three seasons, Jakobi Meyers, left for Las Vegas.

The Patriots continued bolstering their offense with their next two moves. First, they picked up running back James Robinson on a two-year deal; then, they added tight end Mike Gesicki on a one-year pact — two players who could very well succeed as role players in the New England offense.

The sixth and latest free agent signed so far is linebacker and special teamer Chris Board. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed his admiration for Board during the 2022 regular season, and now added him on a two-year pact.

With those six players added to the equation, the question now becomes who will have the biggest impact among them? So, let’s give the floor to you. Welcome to this week’s edition of SB Nation Reacts.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/8EOCFA/">Please take our survey</a>

Please, keep an eye out for the results to be published later this week and make sure to subscribe to SB Nation Reacts.

Also, as always, please share your thoughts on this week’s questions as well as your personal answers in the comment section down below. Happy debating!