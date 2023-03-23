Joe Judge’s new role with Patriots reportedly revealed

The New England Patriots have reportedly decided on a new role for Joe Judge in 2023.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Judge will wear multiple hats for the organization this year. On the field, he will assist with the special teams units, but he will also help Bill Belichick with executive tasks off the field - similarly to the role Matt Patricia held in 2021.

“Joe Judge will be in an assistant head coach role with the Patriots in ‘23 (with personnel elements/some parallels to Matt Patricia’s ‘21 role),” Breer tweeted. “On-field, he’ll work closely with Cam Achord and Joe Houston on special teams.”

One difference b/w Patricia in '21 and Judge in '23, just to illustrate it—Patricia's name was on player contracts back then, and this year, Matt Groh's name is in that spot. Judge's job will be more in coaching special teams, being a liaison between coaching and scouting, etc. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 23, 2023

While no official title has been announced, he would be the first coach under Bill Belichick to earn the assistant head coach title since Dante Scarnecchia in 2013.

It’s a role that makes sense for Judge, who had success working with the specialists in New England from 2012-19 before being hired as the head coach of the New York Giants. He will join Achord and Houston in this department as the unit hopes to rebound after finishing dead last in Football Outsiders’ DVOA ranking last season.

Judge also traveled to the NFL Combine earlier this offseason, signaling his potential help in the scouting department.

The reassignment comes after Judge returned to New England in 2022. He spent all of last year as the Patriots’ QB coach, helping lead New England’s offense with Matt Patricia. After Mac Jones and the offense struggled throughout the season, the team hired Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach - leaving Judge in need of a new role.

The New York Giants, who fired Judge last offseason, will continue to pay his salary through the 2024 season.