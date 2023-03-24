New England Patriots links 3/24/23 - Incentive deals and wringing the most out of the receivers in 2023

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
- Transactions: Patriots re-sign DL Daniel Ekuale and sign left-footed P Corliss Waitman.
- Alexandra Francisco reports the Bill Belichick Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary giving $350K in scholarships, grants
- Highlights: Behind-the-scenes look at former Patriots Safety Devin McCourty’s retirement ceremony. (2 min. video)
- Patriots Catch-22 podcast: Latest WR rumors, free agency recap, Resetting New England’s top needs. (90 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Analysis of free agent moves, has New England done enough to improve offense? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- CBS Boston notes the Patriots announced dates for 2023 OTAs, minicamp practices at Gillette Stadium.
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) Top Patriots needs following first wave of free agency.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots sign ex-Broncos Punter following Jake Bailey release. Corliss Waitman spent time with the New England practice squad during the 2021 season.
- Zack Cox address his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Which 2022 draft pick will break out in Year 2? Plus: Ranking New England’s most likely Round 1 draft targets.
- Zack Cox looks at how JuJu Smith-Schuster can earn his incentives.
- Doug Kyed points out how TE Mike Gesicki can double his contract through incentives.
- Owen Crisafulli (ClutchPoints) Patriots’ sneakiest 2023 free agency signing: Mike Gesicki.
- Tim Sheils considers whether Tyquan Thornton is poised for a breakout season with the Patriots.
- Khari Thompson tells us why Isaiah Wynn’s landing spot could matter to the Patriots in the draft.
- Alex Barth relays Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones on the latest DeAndre Hopkins rumors, including which five teams are still interested and what he’s looking for in a new team. Patriots included.
- Owen Crisafulli (ClutchPoints) It’s DeAndre Hopkins or bust for the Patriots this offseason. /lolz.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Jeudy rumors continue: Broncos WR would help team keep pace with other QB/WR trends.
- Dakota Randall’s NFL Rumors: The Patriots aren’t pursuing DeAndre Hopkins trade, unless they are. /insert eye-roll.
- Mark Daniels addresses the conflicting reports on whether the Patriots would trade for DeAndre Hopkins. “a league source told MassLive that the team’s level of interest doesn’t appear to be that high.”
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Devin McCourty retired as a lifer with the Patriots, but he almost left Foxboro for elsewhere when he hit the free agent market.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Joe Judge will be returning to a familiar phase of the game for the Pats this season. Judge will reportedly be working “closely” with special teams coaches Cam Achord and Joe Houston, while being tasked with unspecified personnel-related duties.
- Doug Kyed sees Joe Judge’s clarified role is good news for the Pats’ struggling special teams unit.
- Tom E. Curran explains what Joe Judge’s ‘assistant head coach’ title means for Mayo.
- Dakota Randall finds ex-Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy still has a problem with infamous 2019 loss to the Chiefs. He has a good point.
- Mike Kadlick posts the latest Patriots Beat mock draft: New England finds help in all three phases post-free agency. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at 14.
- Doug Kyed posts his newest Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski at 14.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 3-round mock draft: Patriots shake things up by taking QB early, pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Jalen Mills’ expected position switch to safety, Mike Gesicki’s role in the offense and what each move means for the Patriots in the draft. (41 min.)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran talks with PFF’s Steve Palazzolo about why the Patriots are in a perfect spot in this year’s NFL Draft. (30 min.)
- Patriot Nation podcast: Pat Lane and Matt St. Jean discuss how to fix the 2023 Patriots: Positions that need an upgrade, Who they should acquire and who to let go to make the team better. (76 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: How the Panthers will handle the No. 1 pick; Plus a good mix of draft, free agent and trade stuff.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Bears, Patriots, Saints among teams poised for turnaround after signings/trades.
- Experts (ESPN) NFL free agency debate: Best and worst signings, improved teams.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL free agency: Additions, subtractions, what’s left for each team. Patriots’ biggest remaining roster hole: Offensive tackle.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL may expand the definition of a “launch,” for more protection of defenseless players.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee has no proposals to ban hip-drop tackles.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Owners will vote on late-season Thursday night flexing proposal.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee proposes spotting the ball at the 25 after a fair catch on a kickoff.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee proposes changing starting yard line to the 25 following a touchback on a punt.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Final rule proposals do not include prohibition on pushing ballcarrier.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Which XFL rules should the NFL consider stealing?
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) NFL’s best revenge games in 2023 season.
