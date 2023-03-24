The New England Patriots have finalized a tentative schedule for their 2023 offseason workout program, the team announced on Friday morning.

Things will be kicked off on April 17, eight days before the start of the NFL Draft. The Patriots will later hold 10 organized team activities from mid-May to early June, which are voluntary to attend just like a majority of the offseason program. The only exception are the three mandatory minicamp sessions in mid-June.

In full, New England’s spring calendar looks as follows:

First Day: April 17

April 17 Organized Team Activities: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9 Minicamp: June 12-14

In accordance with the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, the offseason program will consist of three phases.

The first of those, set to being in April, is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning work, and rehabilitation. No team drills or practices of any kind are permitted over those two weeks.

Starting with Phase 2 in May, the team can hold individual and group instructions and drills over a three-week period. Additionally, offensive players will be allowed to line up across from other offensive players, and defensive players will be permitted to do the same on their side of the ball.

The third phase, meanwhile, will cover the final four weeks of offseason workouts. The team can hold 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but neither full pads nor any live contact will be allowed. Those will not make their return until training camp in late July.

Organized team activities and mandatory minicamp are closed to the public, but media members are allowed to visit a select few OTAs and the entirety of minicamp. Fans will get an up-close look at the 2023 Patriots starting in training camp.

As noted above, all dates are tentative. The Patriots have never shied away from altering their schedule, after all, including last year: the team canceled its final day of minicamp plus two OTA sessions in 2023.