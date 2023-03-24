Former New England Patriots’ wide receiver Nelson Agholor is on the move. The unrestricted free agent agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday.

The deal was first reported by The Score’s Jordan Schultz. ESPN’s Adam Schefter soon added the deal is one-year with a maximum value of $3.25 million.

Agholor, 29, was part of New England’s massive 2021 free agency class. Coming off a career year in Las Vegas, the speedster inked a two-year, $22 million contract with the Patriots. He never lived up to the production he had with the Raiders, however. In two seasons in New England, Agholor recorded just 68 catches for 835 yards, and five touchdowns.

The writing was on the wall for Agholor’s departure as his playing time dwindled down the stretch last season. He did not record a reception in the Patriots last three regular season games and played just four snaps in the season finale.

New England still has plenty of depth at the wide receiver position. Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, and DeVante Parker remain from last season, while the team also added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki - who could see plenty of time at receiver - this offseason.

Agholor joins fellow receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Damien Harris as the only two Patriots’ free agents to move on from the team this offseason. Offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon, punter Michael Palardy, and cornerback Joejuan Williams remain the last unrestricted free agents unsigned.