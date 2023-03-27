 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/27/23: Did Bill Belichick overestimate his players in 2022?

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Set Number: X164272 TK1

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TALK

  • Evan Lazar: Takeaways From a Trip to Boston College’s Pro Day | Link
  • Alexandra Francisco: Patriots Cheerleader starting business to bring ‘core beliefs’ to her community | Link
  • Alexandra Francisco: Home of Patriots prepping for record-breaking summer of music | Link

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss (ESPN): Ranking Patriots’ needs, as they face longest SB odds under Bill Belichick | Link
  • Dakota Randall (NESN): JuJu Smith-Schuster Share Positive First Impression Of Mac Jones | Link
  • Nick O’Malley (MassLive): Patriots legend: Bill Belichick’s ‘mistake’ in 2022 was he ‘overestimated his players’ | Link
  • Dakota Randall (NESN): How Matthew Judon Feels About Everybody Doubting Patriots | Link
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country): Year 24: What’s Left to Motivate Patriots Coach Bill Belichick? | Link
  • Alex Barth (98.5 The Sports Hub): Patriots paying for production with 2023 free agent class | Link
  • Sara Marshall (Musket Fire): Patriots are reportedly out on trading for top receiver | Link
  • Adam London (NESN): AFC Executive Believes Patriots Overpaid For ‘Average’ Player | Link
  • Jordy McElroy (Patriots Wire): What’s next for WR-needy Patriots with Jerry Jeudy off the table? | Link
  • Mike Fisher (Patriots Country): Patriots Valley: Belichick’s All-Time Low Super Bowl Odds | Link
  • Adam London (NESN): Matthew Judon Makes Jersey-Number Offer To JuJu Smith-Schuster | Link
  • Keagan Stiefel (NESN): Top Five Greatest Defensive Linemen In New England Patriots History | Link

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Kyle P. Barber (Baltimore Beatdown): Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has requested a trade | Link
  • Mark Schofield & J.P. Acosta (SB Nation): 6 potential landing spots for Lamar Jackson, ranked | Link
  • Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire): Lamar Jackson sounds like he’s done with the Baltimore Ravens | Link
  • Peter King (NBC Spors): FMIA: Thursday Night Football flex, Roger Goodell’s contract and the latest from the NFL owners meetings | Link
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com): Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up | Link
  • Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke (Washington Post): Daniel Snyder has declined to be interviewed in NFL’s investigation | Link
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo Sports): NFL owners meetings: Roughing-the-passer replay reportedly won’t have enough support to pass | Link

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...