NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TALK
- Evan Lazar: Head Coach Bill Belichick’s Message to Patriots Fans: ‘Long Way to Go’ Before the 2023 Season Starts | Link
- Mike Dussault: Kraft expresses ‘23 optimism, aims for playoffs | Link
- Video (2:12): Patriots Debrief: 2023 NFL Owners Meetings | Link
- Video (28:22): Bill Belichick: “I think we’ve taken steps to improve the team” | Link
- Video (15:20): Robert Kraft: “I’m very positive and hopeful about this upcoming year” | Link
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels (MassLive): Bill Belichick doesn’t have time to rest on his laurels with the Patriots | Link
- Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): No ultimatums, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft got his points across | Link
- Ben Volin (Boston Globe): Meek Mill tells Robert Kraft that Lamar Jackson wants to be a Patriot. Don’t count on it. | Link
- Khari Thompson (WEEI): Are the Patriots desperate enough to sell out for Lamar Jackson? Doubt it. | Link
- Mark Daniels (MassLive): Robert Kraft: Meek Mill told me Lamar Jackson wants to sign with the Patriots | Link
- Matt Dolloff (98.5 The Sports Hub): Lamar Jackson-to-the-Patriots hopes get the biggest boost yet | Link
- Jim McBride (Boston Globe): Bill Belichick doesn’t elaborate much on Patriots’ offseason moves, roster competitions | Link
- Andrew Callahan (Boston Herald): Bill Belichick deflects questions on Bill O’Brien, Joe Judge and Patriots’ coaching changes | Link
- Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): Robert Kraft on perception Patriots don’t spend: ‘We have never set limits’ | Link
- Zack Cox (NESN): Bill Belichick Believes This Patriots Offseason Move Was ‘Big One’ | Link
- Chris Mason (MassLive): Robert Kraft sees Patriots’ Jerod Mayo as future head coach with ‘no ceiling’ | Link
- Jordy McElroy (Patriots Wire): Bill Belichick pushed back on notion that he replaced Jakobi Meyers | Link
- Greg Dudek (NESN): Robert Kraft Doesn’t Blame Matt Patricia For Patriots ‘Experiment’ Gone Wrong | Link
- Nick O’Malley (MassLive): Patriots starter reacts to Lamar Jackson trade request | Link
- Adam London (NESN): Former Patriots Star Calls Out Bill Belichick For Being ‘Off-Message’ | Link
- Jordy McElroy (Patriots Wire): 5 veteran receivers that can still help Patriots | Link
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country): Can Patriots Fix Problem with Trade for Bengals’ WR? | Link
- Jared Koch (Musket Fire): 3 wide receiver trades that could shake up the Patriots in 2023 | Link
- Greg Dudek (NESN): Why Josh McDaniels Feels ‘Fortunate’ Raiders Signed Ex-Patriot Jakobi Meyers | Link
- Adam London (NESN): Former NFL Executive Predicts Patriots’ 2023 First-Round Draft Pick | Link
- Zolak & Bertrand (98.5 The Sports Hub): Zolak & Bertrand react to Bill Belichick’s most head-scratching answer from owners meetings | Link
- Mike Fischer (Patriots Country): Lamar vs. Mac? Belichick Refuses to Back Patriots QB | Link
NATIONAL NEWS
- Justis Mosqueda (Acme Packing Company): The Jets will not pursue Lamar Jackson as an Aaron Rodgers alternative | Link
- Justin Melo (SB Nation): Will USC WR Jordan Addison overcome physical limitations to be a top pick in 2023 NFL Draft? | Link
- Mark Lane (Touchdown Wire): 8 takeaways from Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s comments on Lamar Jackson | Link
- John Butchko (Gang Green Nation): Report: Jets and Packers discussing Aaron Rodgers trade package involving two second round picks | Link
- Matt Byham (Buffalo Rumblings): Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott will call defense for 2023 season | Link
- Conor Orr (Sports Illustrated): Five NFL Teams That Should Consider Tanking for Caleb Williams in 2023 | Link
- Kyle Posey (Niners Nation): Lynch on trading Lance: ‘We listen to anything, but we like Trey on our team’ | Link
- Evan Western (Acme Packing Company): Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Team’s ‘inability to reach’ Aaron Rodgers started trade talks | Link
- Matt Byham (Buffalo Rumblings): Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane pumps brakes on WR DeAndre Hopkins rumors | Link
- Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated): The Sneaky NFL Team in Hot Pursuit of the Top College QBs | Link
- Jori Epstein (Yahoo Sports): Why Lamar Jackson’s trade request tweet may tell us more about the last month than the next | Link
- Kyle Posey (Niners Nation): Lynch: Purdy is ‘the leader in the clubhouse’ to be the starting QB when healthy | Link
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com): Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys trade up for Texas RB Bijan Robinson | Link
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo Sports): NFL reporter Jim Trotter publicly questioned Roger Goodell. His fate afterward reveals so much on league’s commitment to diversity | Link
- Patrick Andres and Mike McDaniel (Sports Illustrated): Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Arrested for Incident at ESPN | Link
Loading comments...