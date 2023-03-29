NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TALK
- Paul Perillo: Patriots Mailbag: Will free agency affect the Patriots draft strategy? | Link
- Audio (1:59:15): Patriots Unfiltered: Could New England be in on Lamar Jackson?, NFL Owners Meetings and Free Agency Recap | Link
- Video (2:30): Patriots Debrief: Day 2 of 2023 NFL Owners Meetings | Link
- Video (1:58): Robert Kraft discusses ‘Stand Up to Jewish Hate’ blue square campaign to combat antisemitism | Link
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels (MassLive): How Bill Belichick plans on replacing Devin McCourty in Patriots defense | Link
- Ben Volin (Boston Globe): Is Bill Belichick coaching for his job in 2023? It sure seems that way | Link
- Ian Logue (PatsFans): An Open Competition? Belichick’s Comments Extend Beyond QB | Link
- Dakota Randall (NESN): Patriots Rumors: True Meaning Behind Robert Kraft’s Lamar Jackson Remark | Link
- Darren Hartwell (NBC Sports Boston): Curran: Belichick’s latest ‘scoreboard’ boast betrays his own mantra | Link
- Adam London (NESN): Ex-Patriot Believes This Was Bill Belichick’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ In 2022 Season | Link
- Gayle Troiani (NESN): Why Lamar Jackson’s QB Style Might Actually Be Perfect For Patriots | Link
- Nick O’Malley (MassLive): NFL approves new jersey number option for players outside 1-99 | Link
- Keagan Stiefel (NESN): Could Lamar Jackson Take Pressure Off Bill O’Brien To Fix Patriots Offense? | Link
- Mark Daniels (MassLive): Here’s why the Patriots won’t trade or sign Lamar Jackson | Link
- Alex Barth (98.5 The Sports Hub): Patriots holding second pre-draft meeting with ball-hawking cornerback prospect | Link
- Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): SiriusXM NFL analyst Jim Miller sees Patriots winning AFC East | Link
- Dakota Randall (NESN): Patriots Rumors: Robert Kraft Pushing For More Offensive Weapons | Link
- Keagan Stiefel (NESN): Could Lamar Jackson Take Pressure Off Bill O’Brien To Fix Patriots Offense? | Link
- Darren Hartwell (NBC Sports Boston): What would it cost Patriots to acquire Lamar Jackson from Ravens? | Link
- Fran Brown (Musketfire): Ex-Patriots implore team to make this trade call | Link
- Dakota Randall (NESN): Patriots Rumors: Team Ownership Doesn’t Want Lamar Jackson | Link
- Mark Morse (PatsFans): Patriots Team Priorities as We Head into the Draft; Stanley Morgan for Hall of Fame | Link
NATIONAL NEWS
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports): Bill Belichick’s new version of The Patriot Way is full of inconsistencies | Link
- Jordan Reid (ESPN): 2023 NFL mock draft: Jordan Reid’s seven-round predictions and picks | Link
- James Dator (SB Nation): NFL owners need to stop whining and accept guaranteed contracts | Link
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com): Ravens QB Lamar Jackson defends himself against critics of injuries | Link
- J.P. Acosta (SB Nation): The Jets lost their leverage in an Aaron Rodgers trade | Link
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer): Lamar Jackson Wants a Trade. Does He Have the Power to Get Out of Baltimore? | Link
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo Sports): There’s an awkward date to watch in the Aaron Rodgers trade talks — and it’s right around the corner | Link
- Adam H. Beasley (Pro Football Network): Roger Goodell Asked About ‘Abusive’ Potential Change to NFL Schedule as NFL Owners Meetings Conclude | Link
- Jake Mendel (The Phinsider): Mike McDaniel explains why the Miami Dolphins picked Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option in March | Link
- Gilberto Manzano (Sports Illustrated): One Player From Each NFL Team That Should Wear No. 0 | Link
Loading comments...