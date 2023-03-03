 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 3/03/23 - Scouting Combine: It’s ‘falling in love with prospects’ season

Daily news and links for Friday.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) NFL combine 2023: Fastest 40-yard dash, Bryce Young’s size, most likely to rise and other burning questions.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL combine results, measurements: EDGE and DL 40-yard dash, height, weight, winners and losers, more.
  • Eric Edholm, et al (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned during Thursday’s activities in Indy.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL combine: Scouts split on best 2023 QB prospect, while unanimous at 3 other positions.
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Combine stock up/stock down, Day 1: Nolan Smith displays electric athleticism.
  • Sam Monson (PFF) Best cornerbacks available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top available free agent at every position.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2023: Five teams facing a rough offseason. No Pats.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Chiefs face major free agency questions fresh off Super Bowl win; Plus, more on another standout Pitt DL and a pair of Georgia defensive stars.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Aaron Rodgers’ trade value and the logistics of dealing the Packers’ star QB, plus his best fit.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Lamar Jackson negotiation seems to be getting worse for Ravens.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Players say Chiefs discourage them from reporting injuries, have NFL’s worst training staff.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA survey results can become a free-agency tiebreaker.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Referee Jerome Boger retires from the NFL.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. at 14.

