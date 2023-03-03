New England Patriots links 3/03/23 - Scouting Combine: It’s ‘falling in love with prospects’ season

TEAM TALK
- Patriots Debrief: Day Three of the Combine. Check in with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar as they discuss special teams and defensive prospects. (6.37 min. video)
- Mike Dussault notes that Marcus Jones’ stellar rookie season was no surprise to his former Houston teammates.
- Behind-the-Scenes at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. (2 min. video)
- Interview: Matt Groh on the NFL Combine. (1 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) What is the Scouting Combine? Schedule for Friday, 3/3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DB, PK/ST.
- Mark Daniels and Chris Mason tell us what they’ve been hearing about the Patriots at the Combine.
- Chris Mason spotlights how ‘slick Mac Jones’ left quite a legacy in the SEC.
- Doug Kyed explains how it’s a bad year for the Patriots to need a wide receiver again. The WR market is currently dried up in free agency and trades, and it’s even a weaker draft class.
- Nick O’Malley knows the Patriots are in need of receiver help this year, but taking one at the top of the draft reportedly isn’t the preferred option.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Expect Bill Belichick to go bargain-hunting for receivers this offseason; Who are the viable options?
- Luke Ervin (SportsBlog) 5 Defensive free agents the Patriots should target this offseason.
- Khari Thompson makes the case for OTs Mike McGlinchey and Donovan Smith atop the Pats’ free-agent wish list.
- Andrew Callahan thinks the Patriots’ next great corner could come in the NFL Draft.
- Alex Barth talks about the Patriots meeting with multiple elite prospects at key position of need.
- Khari Thompson highlights 3 intriguing defensive line prospects the Patriots have reportedly met with.
- Dakota Randall notes that top prospect Florida QB Anthony Richardson confirms surprising Patriots Combine meeting. /Frankly, Patriots meeting with any prospect is not surprising.
- Dakota Randall reports top WR prospect Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba praises the Patriots and Mac Jones after Combine meeting.
- Mark Daniels suggests that among the prospects connected with the Patriots, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez could be an option for the team with their first-round pick.
- Mark Daniels profiles Alabama DT D.J. Dale, a prospect who has many connections to the Patriots.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) New England’s 2022 offseason blueprint for 2023?
- Jerry Thornton is loving all the prospects at the Combine who had to go through Bill Belichick’s Shrine Bowl coaching already.
- Andy Hart explains why Bill Belichick skipping the Combine isn’t a big deal.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots are reportedly bringing back former scout Pat Stewart to join their staff.
- Timm Hamm (Patriots Country) CB Jonathan Jones re-signing?
- Karen Guregian hears David Andrews push back on that NFLPA report slamming the Patriots. “For me, I think . . . I’ve loved my time here. And I think everything in that building is designed to help us succeed, and to help us win.”
- CBS Boston mentions that Joe Judge also took a hit in NFLPA grades on working conditions.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) NFL combine 2023: Fastest 40-yard dash, Bryce Young’s size, most likely to rise and other burning questions.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL combine results, measurements: EDGE and DL 40-yard dash, height, weight, winners and losers, more.
- Eric Edholm, et al (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: What we learned during Thursday’s activities in Indy.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL combine: Scouts split on best 2023 QB prospect, while unanimous at 3 other positions.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Combine stock up/stock down, Day 1: Nolan Smith displays electric athleticism.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Best cornerbacks available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency: Best team fits for top available free agent at every position.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2023: Five teams facing a rough offseason. No Pats.
- Albert Breer (SI) Chiefs face major free agency questions fresh off Super Bowl win; Plus, more on another standout Pitt DL and a pair of Georgia defensive stars.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Aaron Rodgers’ trade value and the logistics of dealing the Packers’ star QB, plus his best fit.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Lamar Jackson negotiation seems to be getting worse for Ravens.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Players say Chiefs discourage them from reporting injuries, have NFL’s worst training staff.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA survey results can become a free-agency tiebreaker.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Referee Jerome Boger retires from the NFL.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. at 14.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Khari Thompson passes along a report that Willie McGinest is facing a pair of charges following Los Angeles restaurant incident. /Tom Hanks voice: “WIL-LLIE!”
- Report (AP) Judge denies NFL request to move Brian Flores case to arbitration.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Appeals court reinstates assault lawsuit filed against Jerry Jones.
- Jeremy Willis (ESPN) Top moments from athletes hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’.
