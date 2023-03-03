Trying to get their offense back on track after a disappointing 2022 campaign, the New England Patriots overhauled their coaching staff this offseason.

Bill O’Brien was brought aboard as the new coordinator and quarterbacks coach, with Adrian Klemm added to work with the offensive line. Additionally, long-time O’Brien confidante Will Lawing was hired to the staff as well in a yet to be announced capacity.

How the group will impact the Patriots offense remains to be seen, but the team’s starting center is looking forward to the process of working under O’Brien.

“I’m excited to get the chance to work with him. I’m excited to get the chance to learn something,” David Andrews said at a reading event in Everett on Thursday (as transcribed by the Boston Herald). “That’s part of it. We have new coaches, that’s how it goes.”

After losing long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, the team used a collaborative effort led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to replace him. The experiment did not yield the desired results, leading to New England and its second-year quarterback Mac Jones taking a step back in Year 1 after McDaniels.

The Patriots acknowledged the issue after their 8-9 season, going out and hiring O’Brien. The 53-year-old brings plenty of experience to the operation, having already served as OC in New England back in 2011.

O’Brien later also worked as head coach at Penn State and with the Houston Texans. He spent the last two seasons at the University of Alabama, but Georgia alum Andrews is willing to forgive and forget.

“Obviously, he has college coaching experience, experience in the NFL as an offensive coordinator,” Andrews said. “Obviously, he was at Alabama the last two years ... but I’m excited to get to learn from him. There will soon be some new things, new things I want to understand about the game of football because I love it.”

Andrews also sees working with Adrian Klemm, who himself previously worked as an O-lineman for the Patriots, as an opportunity to expand his knowledge of the game.

“Conor McDermott played for him at UCLA,” he said, referencing his Patriots teammate. “Conor likes him, but again, I’m excited to see how he sees the game, what I can learn, and what he can bring to help me, and help our team.”