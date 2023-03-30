With one month to go until the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have started inviting players for top-30 visits. The latest prospect to join that group is Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

According to a report by Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News, the Patriots are among eight teams taking a closer look at Mingo.

Mingo spent his entire four-year college career with the Rebels, and by his 2022 senior campaign was one of the team’s most productive players. He caught 51 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season — clearly the most productive season of his career.

A Scouting Combine invitee, Mingo had an impressive outing. Measuring just under 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and also tested well in the vertical (39 1/2”) and broad jumps (129”). His Relative Athletic Score of 9.97 was the highest among his position group, and the ninth-highest overall.

That said, Mingo still projects as a mid-round selection. He primarily projects as a possession receiver who offers some intriguing run-after-the-catch skills and has the physicality to break through tackles and succeed as a blocker. He does lack high-end separation skills at the top of his routes, which is a main reason for his Day 3 status, but has the size to box out defenders in contested-catch situations.

Besides the Patriots, Mingo also has visits scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. He already met the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans at their respective facilities.

Mingo is the second known pre-draft visit for the Patriots this spring. They also will bring in cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, a projected early Day 2 selection who had 14 interceptions in three seasons at Mississippi State.