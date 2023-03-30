Back in 2013, then Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien landed a highly-sought after tight end recruit named Mike Gesicki. But, before Gesicki ever suited up for the Nittany Lions, O’Brien departed to the NFL after being named the head coach of the Houston Texans.

Now almost 10 years later, the two finally meet again in New England, which has Gesicki quite excited.

“I knew OB going all the way back to my high school days,” Gesicki said in an interview with Patriots.com. “So it was funny after we agreed on everything and he called me. It’s 10 years later now, but it’s exciting to finally be able to play for him and already having those relationships formed, so I’m excited.”

Gesicki will provide O’Brien with an interesting offensive chess piece this season. Although he is technically a tight end, he was used more as a big slot receiver during his time in Miami.

That’s likely where O’Brien will mostly use him, as he can create mismatches with fellow tight end Hunter Henry in the middle of the field — perhaps similar to the 2011 attack. While the 6-foot-6 Gesicki is not known for his YAC ability, the combination of his size and straight line explosiveness make him a potential big-play threat, especially in the red zone where he hauled in 16 touchdowns in five seasons.

“I’m super fired up,” Gesicki said. “It’s going to be a great opportunity, a fresh start and just something that I’m really looking forward to.”