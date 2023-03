The Sox hosted some Boston sports legends for the first pitch of the season! @davidortiz | @McCourtyTwins | @ThorntonFDN pic.twitter.com/6f4usu6ZJX

Recently retired New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was invited to Fenway Park on Thursday to throw the ceremonious first pitch ahead of the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles.

He was joined by former Red Sox first baseman David Ortiz as well as ex-Bruins winger Shawn Thornton and former Celtics point guard Dana Barros.