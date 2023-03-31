NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TALK
- Alexandra Francisco: Marcus Jones plays all phases (in football and in making music) | Link
- Video (1:07): One-on-One: Tight End Mike Gesicki | Link
- Audio (1:20:09): Patriots Catch-22 3/30: NFL Owners Meetings Takeaways, Latest Free Agency Buzz | Link
- Audio (1:58:59) Patriots Unfiltered 3/30: Time to Change Pats Team Building Philosophy?, NFL Draft, Interest in Lamar Jackson? | Link
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox (NESN): Patriots Mailbag: What’s Pats’ 2023 Ceiling After Offseason Moves? | Link
- Mike Reiss (ESPN): Patriots’ QB focus is on Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe — not Lamar Jackson | Link
- Dakota Randall (NESN): Patriots Lend Plane To UConn Basketball Team For Final Four Travel | Link
- Mark Daniel (MassLive): Bill O’Brien already reached out to new Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki | Link
- Dakota Randall (NESN): Watch Bill Belichick Chat Up Running Back Prospect At TCU Pro Day | Link
- Greg Dudek (NESN): How Charlie Weis Thinks Bill Belichick’s Role With Patriots Could Evolve | Link
- Lou Scataglia (Musketfire): Three free agents the Patriots can still sign this year | Link
- Mark Daniel (MassLive): Former Patriots Pro Bowler tells Lamar Jackson to stay away from Bill Belichick | Link
- Alex Barth (98.5 The Sports Hub): Patriots’ two top decision makers attend TCU pro day | Link
- Matthew Burnett (Musketfire): Could the Patriots trade down in the first round of the NFL Draft? | Link
- Keagan Stiefel (NESN): Ex-Patriot Willie McGinest Out At NFL Network Following Arrest | Link
- Taylor Kyles (CLNS Media): Top 5 Wide Receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft | Link
- Lucas Gales (Musketfire): If Hopkins trade doesn’t happen, should Patriots fans panic? | Link
- Dakota Randall (NESN): Seven Cornerback Prospects Patriots Could Target In NFL Draft | Link
- Scott Zolak (98.5 The Sports Hub): Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft aren’t on the same page | Link
NATIONAL NEWS
- Brad Spielberger (Pro Football Focus): Favorite, least favorite free agency moves for all 32 NFL teams | Link
- Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire): 2023 NFL Draft: The top 9 safeties | Link
- Chris Pflum (SB Nation): Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. was born to be the NFL’s next great offensive tackle | Link
- Dallas Robinson (Pro Football Network): NFL News and Rumors: Latest on DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Carter, and More | Link
- Amelia Probst (Pro Football Focus): Power ranking all 32 NFL teams before the 2023 NFL Draft: Chiefs, 49ers and Eagles rise to the top | Link
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com): 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Falcons pick QB | Link
- Jason Owens (Yahoo Sports): Report: Raiders won’t draft Georgia star Jalen Carter at No. 7 because of Henry Ruggs III comparisons | Link
- James McKinney (The Phinsider): What position(s) are the Miami Dolphins set at? | Link
- Michael Rosenberg (Sports Illustrated): Lamar Jackson Is Proving Why Players, Including Himself, Need Agents | Link
