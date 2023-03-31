The New England Patriots’ list of top-30 visit continues to grow, with the latest addition arguably the highest-profile to date.

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, a potential first-round draft pick, will meet with the team next week. He himself made the announcement during a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

“I’m going to go out to New England next week, that’s where I’m going to start,” Addison said. “That’s where I’m starting at.”

Thanks to @uscfb WR @Espn_Jordan for stopping by today to talk his football journey and what his next month will look like meeting w/ teams ahead of #NFLDraft, including the #Patriots up first:#NFL #FightOn pic.twitter.com/6jJnInC87T — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 30, 2023

Addison is entering the draft after a productive college career that started in Pittsburgh; he caught 160 passes for 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns in just two seasons with the Panthers. His 2022 campaign at USC saw him add 59 receptions, 875 yards and eight more scores to his résumé.

As a result of his immense productivity in the last three seasons, he entered the draft process as one of the highest-rated wide receivers available and a possible Day 1 selection. His stock did take a hit at the Scouting Combine, though, when he put up rather pedestrian numbers: standing at 5-foot-11 and 171 pounds, he registered a Relative Athletic Score of just 5.8 out of a possible 10.

Nonetheless, Addison is an intriguing prospect. His route-running is superb and he is as smooth a mover as anybody in this year’s class; he also knows how to make up for his lack of elite athleticism and has shown he can create separation at all three levels.

With the Patriots seemingly in need of more wide receiver help, Bill Belichick and company taking a close look at him does not come as a surprise. In fact, the team already had a formal meeting with Addison at the Combine.

Per the 21-year-old, that meeting “went well” even with Belichick not present.

“I think my first encounter with New England was different from everybody else’s,” he added. “I only had a couple scouts in there. It wasn’t a full room. So, it was just a little bit different — the vibe was a little bit different. It wasn’t like you’d think, ‘OK, Bill Belichick’s in there.’”

Now, Addison will get another chance to make a case for himself — presumably with Belichick present this time around.

He will be the third known player to visit New England. The club will also hold top-30 meetings with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and fellow wideout Jonathan Mingo.