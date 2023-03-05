Another team has emerged as a potential landing spot for New England Patriots assistant Matt Patricia. According to a report by Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, the xx-year-old “has a shot” to end up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive staff.

The belief is that Patricia would fill the Eagles’ vacant linebacker coaching position under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The team’s previous linebackers coach, Nick Rallis, left for the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason.

Patricia is coming off a challenging season that saw him play an integral role in New England’s offensive struggles. Together with fellow assistant coach Joe Judge, he effectively led the unit — serving as unofficial play-caller as well as the team’s offensive line coach — but was unable to get it to operate at a consistent level.

As a result of the issues, New England decided to replace Patricia’s role on the staff. Bill O’Brien was hired as the new offensive coordinator, while the expectation is that Adrian Klemm will take over as O-line coach.

With those two brought aboard, and Patricia no longer under contract, the Patriots and their long-time assistant coach parting ways seems likely at this point in time. Besides the Eagles, the Denver Broncos also have an eye on him.

“He’s outstanding,” Broncos head coach Payton said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’ve known him for a long time. We’ve practiced against the Patriots. I think he’s extremely talented. I think they’ve won five Super Bowls while he was [coaching] defenses. So, that was easy. I knew right away I wanted to interview Matt.”

Payton added that he would not rule out his team adding Patricia to its staff. So far, however, nothing has happened — leaving the door open for him to join the Eagles instead.

Patricia indeed taking over as Philadelphia’s linebackers coach would be a return to his roots. Before working on offense for the Patriots, he spent 12 years with the team between 2006 and 2017 working on the defensive side of the ball. Among the roles he held was LB coach from 2006 to 2010.