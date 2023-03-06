New England Patriots links 3/06/23 - Post-Combine team decisions: In-house free agents, contracts

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s Combine Recap: Patriots meet with top prospects at positions of need in Indianapolis.
- Mike Dussault offers 8 key takeaways after a full week in Indianapolis talking to 2023 prospects.
- Evan Lazar gives us eight takeaways from Wide Receiver and Tight End workouts at the Combine.
- Evan Lazar compiles six takeaways from Cornerback and Safety workouts.
- Evan Lazar shares five takeaways from Defensive Line and Linebacker workouts.
- Evan Lazar identifies some fits for the Patriots offense in the drat that previously played for Bill O’Brien at Alabama.
- Patriots Debrief: Day Four of the Combine. Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar discuss WR, QB and TE observations.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Evaluating the OL prospects, ESPN’s Jordan Reid interview. (43 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered at the Combine: Spotlighting the WR/TE prospects, Mark Schofield on QB prospects. (39 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: David Andrews optimistic about offensive coaching changes; Patriots at the Combine; Pass game/protections; Patricia’s future; Bolden’s workout; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Assessing under-the-radar decisions that loom for Patriots, including possible extensions, A new punter, assessing any in-house trade candidates; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Weighing in on defensive prospects at the Combine; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Pondering the Patriots’ order of offseason operations. 1. The business of the NFL offseason is about to pick up. In regards to the Patriots, that will kick off with how New England deals with its own key impending free agents; More.
- Zack Cox gives us four Patriots-related takeaways from Combine Week from Bill Belichick’s absence to New England’s special teams focus.
- Andrew Callahan shares some intel he learned after speaking with several league sources at the Combine about where the Patriots stand at a critical juncture of the offseason. 1. The Patriots don’t know yet what they’ll do with the 14th overall pick, but league sources expect them to make an obvious choice come late April: draft an offensive tackle or trade back.
- Khari Thompson suggests five prospects the Pats must watch after monster NFL Combine performances.
- Mike Kadlick gives us his risers and fallers at the 2023 NFL Combine from a Patriots perspective.
- Doug Kyed profiles Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba who he suggests looked like the perfect Patriots draft pick at the Combine.
- Keagan Stiefel passes along a recent report that the Patriots don’t seem keen on drafting a WR in the first round.
- Chris Mason says parting with Hunter Henry could provide the most salary cap relief ($10.5 million) of any player on the roster. But according to a report, New England wisely won’t be going that route.
- Alex Barth talks about which players helped themselves the most at the Combine.
- Mike Reiss reports the Patriots plan to release QB Brian Hoyer, sources confirm.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots, Jakobi Meyers contract update: Foxboro or free agency?
- Mark Daniels thumbnails 5 linebackers the Patriots could sign in free agency.
- Conor Roche says Mac Jones is expected to start in 2023, but Bailey Zappe reportedly could compete for QB job.
- Doug Kyed tells us what to make of the Raiders’ reported interest in Mac Jones.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Former teammate says Marcus Jones’ talent can’t be taught.
- Cody Rivera NFL Rumors: Derek Carr leaning towards signing with the Jets.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Philadelphia Eagles pursuing Matt Patricia?
- Doug Kyed explains how NFL evaluators rank QB prospects post-combine.
- Mike Kadlick’s post-Combine Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 14.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Combine Week: Ryan Poles on “healing” the Bears, plan for the 1st overall pick.
- Staff (NFL.com) Sunday NFL news roundup: Latest league updates.
- Chart (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Combine tracker, results: All positions.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down: Day 1 - Day 2 - Day 3 - Day 4.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) NFL Combine 2023 takeaways: Who’s No. 1 QB? Plus biggest risers, fallers and answering other burning questions.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL Combine 2023: Winners and losers from OL workouts.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Combine: Running back winners and losers
- Eric Edholm, et al (NFL.com) Scouting Combine: What we learned from Friday and learned from Saturday.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) Six observations from the 2023 NFL Combine. 1. A year for broken records.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) NFL combine future: Could it really end? Coaches, execs react.
- Marcus Mosher (RaidersWire) NFL Combine rumors: Could Patriots QB Mac Jones be traded to Raiders?
- Dianna Russini (ESPN) Derek Carr is signing with the New Orleans Saints, per sources.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) For players facing the franchise tag, it almost always makes sense to force the team to use it.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Some perspective on the question of NFL millionaires vs. NFL billionaires.
- Ryan Glaspiegel (NY Post) NFL Media bracing for major cost cuts.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) Post-Combine NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL sues insurance companies over Sunday Ticket antitrust litigation.
