New England Patriots links 3/06/23 - Post-Combine team decisions: In-house free agents, contracts

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Hunter Henry may hang on to his roster spot
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: David Andrews optimistic about offensive coaching changes; Patriots at the Combine; Pass game/protections; Patricia’s future; Bolden’s workout; More.
  • Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Assessing under-the-radar decisions that loom for Patriots, including possible extensions, A new punter, assessing any in-house trade candidates; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Weighing in on defensive prospects at the Combine; More.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Pondering the Patriots’ order of offseason operations. 1. The business of the NFL offseason is about to pick up. In regards to the Patriots, that will kick off with how New England deals with its own key impending free agents; More.
  • Zack Cox gives us four Patriots-related takeaways from Combine Week from Bill Belichick’s absence to New England’s special teams focus.
  • Andrew Callahan shares some intel he learned after speaking with several league sources at the Combine about where the Patriots stand at a critical juncture of the offseason. 1. The Patriots don’t know yet what they’ll do with the 14th overall pick, but league sources expect them to make an obvious choice come late April: draft an offensive tackle or trade back.
  • Khari Thompson suggests five prospects the Pats must watch after monster NFL Combine performances.
  • Mike Kadlick gives us his risers and fallers at the 2023 NFL Combine from a Patriots perspective.
  • Doug Kyed profiles Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba who he suggests looked like the perfect Patriots draft pick at the Combine.
  • Keagan Stiefel passes along a recent report that the Patriots don’t seem keen on drafting a WR in the first round.
  • Chris Mason says parting with Hunter Henry could provide the most salary cap relief ($10.5 million) of any player on the roster. But according to a report, New England wisely won’t be going that route.
  • Alex Barth talks about which players helped themselves the most at the Combine.
  • Mike Reiss reports the Patriots plan to release QB Brian Hoyer, sources confirm.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots, Jakobi Meyers contract update: Foxboro or free agency?
  • Mark Daniels thumbnails 5 linebackers the Patriots could sign in free agency.
  • Conor Roche says Mac Jones is expected to start in 2023, but Bailey Zappe reportedly could compete for QB job.
  • Doug Kyed tells us what to make of the Raiders’ reported interest in Mac Jones.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Former teammate says Marcus Jones’ talent can’t be taught.
  • Cody Rivera NFL Rumors: Derek Carr leaning towards signing with the Jets.
  • Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Philadelphia Eagles pursuing Matt Patricia?
  • Doug Kyed explains how NFL evaluators rank QB prospects post-combine.
  • Mike Kadlick’s post-Combine Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 14.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

