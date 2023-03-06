Long-time Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has found a new home. The 31-year-old is closing in on a deal with the New Orleans Saints, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.

Carr originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2014. Over the next nine seasons, he appeared in 143 regular season and playoff games for the team and was voted to four Pro Bowls. However, he fell out of favor with the team in the first season under head coach Josh McDaniels.

Carr was benched late during the Raiders’ 6-11 season, with Jarrett Stidham taking over as the team’s starting quarterback down the stretch. Carr was subsequently put on the trade block, with the Saints emerging as a top candidate to pick him up.

the two teams were unable to make a move, leading to Carr’s release. This gave the Saints a chance to get their man via free agency — a move that reunites him with his former head coach with the Raiders, Dennis Allen.

The move in itself also has an impact on the New England Patriots.

For one, Carr joining the Saints means that he will not move to the AFC East; the New York Jets, who seem willing to replace former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson as their starter, had previously expressed interest in him. The Jets very much remain in the market for a veteran quarterback.

Additionally, the Patriots are set to face off against Carr this season. As part of the league’s 17-game schedule, they will host the Saints at one point this fall. Whether or not that game will be played at Gillette Stadium or in Germany remains to be seen.