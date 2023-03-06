Cardinals claim offensive lineman Hayden Howerton off waivers from Patriots

A connection from new general manager Monti Ossenfort’s previous two NFL stops resurfaced on Monday, as the Arizona Cardinals claimed offensive lineman Hayden Howerton off waivers.

Howerton, 24, had entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. After being part of last August’s 53-man roster cutdown, the 53-game Southern Methodist starter signed to the New England Patriots’ practice squad as the calendar turned to November.

He remained on a futures contract before being placed on waivers last Friday.

A second-team All-AAC selection and East-West Shrine Bowl participant, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Howerton saw 98 offensive snaps between left guard, center and right guard during his rookie preseason in Nashville prior to landing in Foxborough.

The stay brought overlap.

Introduced as Arizona’s next GM in January, Ossenfort, 45, spent the past three years as the Titans’ director of player personnel. His Patriots tenure spanned four Super Bowl rings and concluded as the organization’s director of college scouting from 2014 through 2019.