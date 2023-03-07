Rams’ Allen Robinson becomes latest big-name wide receiver to hit the trade market

The New England Patriots are in the market for upgrades at the wide receiver position this offseason, especially if Jakobi Meyers is not retained. In order to find these upgrades in light of a thin crop of free agents, however, the Patriots might have to make some major investments either in the draft or on the trade market.

If they opt to go the second route — possibly in combination with the first — there are several candidates available. A new one was reportedly added to the list on Monday: per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Los Angeles Rams have given Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade.

The news comes just one year after Robinson arrived in L.A. via a three-year, $46.5 million free agency pact. His price tag and production did not meet eye-to-eye in 2022, though, with Robinson playing just 10 games while catching 33 passes for 339 yards and three scores.

Granted, Los Angeles’ offensive issues also had an impact on him, but Robinson also no longer looked like the Pro Bowl player he was earlier in his career. As a result, the capital-needy Rams now appear to be willing to move on.

So, would the Patriots be interested? When it comes to Bill Belichick and company, nothing can ever be ruled out.

When it comes to Robinson, however, the negatives seem to outweigh the potential benefits. The first of them is the cost. While the Rams are reportedly willing to swallow some of his guarantees in order to make him more tradable, they will likely not absorb the entire $15.3 million. New England has the financial potency this offseason to still fit him in, but the question is whether or not the investment would be worth it.

That is particularly true given a) the draft pick compensation still needed to facilitate such a trade, and b) Robinson himself. He has been a highly productive player earlier in his career, but the recent past has not been too kind to him.

Injuries have taken their toll on the 29-year-old and limited his production. Appearing in 22 of a possible 34 games over his last two seasons with the Rams and Chicago Bears, he caught only 71 passes for 749 yards and four touchdowns.

His production is not bad per se, but the question becomes whether or not his presence would truly move the needle for a Patriots offense in dire need of some upgrades. Based on his peaks, that can certainly be the case; his last two seasons in combination with his age makes for an uncertain projection, however.

For the Patriots, acquiring Robinson would be a gamble of sorts — and somewhat redundant. After all, the team does have a similar player on its roster already in fellow X-receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker’s first year since getting acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins was also not one worth writing home about, but he showed promise and appeared to earn quarterback Mac Jones’ trust. Despite the New England offense having its own issues in 2022, Parker finished the season with 31 catches for 539 yards and three scores in 13 games.

Parker, of course, was doing that against a salary cap number significantly smaller than Robinson’s — something that might also be the case in 2023, even with the Rams taking on some of his guarantees in a trade. Robinson might be the bigger name, but he does not necessarily look like a massive upgrade over Parker, if one at all.

For the Patriots, it appears other avenues of acquiring higher-upside wide receiver talent need to be explored. There are potential trade candidates such as the Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy or the Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins. Additionally, the team showed interest in some of the top wide receivers in this year’s draft class at the NFL Scouting Combine; at 14 overall they should be in position to pick Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba or TCU’s Quentin Johnston.

New England does have options if it truly wants to add to its corps of wide receivers this offseason. Robinson, however, does not necessarily look like one of them.