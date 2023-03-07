New England Patriots links 3/07/23 - Linebacker unit solid, keep adding speed

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s 2023 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line.
- Mike Dussault’s 2023 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Options at wideout, drafting a plan and more.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Combine’s lost luster hasn’t stopped the hype.
- Alexandra Francisco talks about how David Andrews, Deatrich Wise Jr. & Cole Strange celebrated Read Across America in the community.
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran takes a look at where the linebacker group stands. The production from this position was pretty solid overall, but the team should continue to add speed.
- Matt Dolloff notes Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones are expected to explore the open market and then will have the option of presenting their best offers to the Pats to see if they will match it or make a worthwhile counter offer.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots willing to let Meyers test free agency, but hopefully he sticks around.
- Andrew Callahan considers the risk and reward of the Patriots re-signing Jakobi Meyers: Decision may come down to money. /May??
- Justin Leger ranks the top 25 free agents available.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) List of available cornerbacks heading into 2023 free agency.
- Mark Daniels suggests the Patriots could sign one of these 5 kickers or punters in free agency.
- Chris Mason notes the Cardinals are expected to cut 29-year old veteran WR Chosen Anderson — formerly known as Robbie — in a salary cap move, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
- Khari Thompson considers if Allen Robinson makes sense as veteran receiver help for the Patriots.
- Dakota Randall explains why the Pats shouldn’t pursue Allen Robinson after his reported trade request.
- Mark Daniels reports Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. is about to hit free agency, as the Chiefs won’t be using their franchise tag on him.
- Alex Barth talks about the shifting free agent tackle market. /Hm... which team do we know that could use a tackle?
- Dakota Randall passes along the chatter that some around the NFL reportedly expect New England to do one of two things with the 14th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Henry Bova explores whether the Patriots can land Zay Flowers or Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
- Alex Barth points to 5 Pats players who had successful NFL careers despite disappointing Combine performances.
- Andrew Callahan’s 7-round Patriots mock draft. No. 14: Georgia OT Broderick Jones, No. 46: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave, No. 76: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims.
- Zack Cox gives us his first Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Does Derek Carr to the Saints mean Aaron Rodgers will go to the Jets?
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph continue their Mock Draft Monday discussion, weighing the pros and cons of several Pats prospects. (44 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Diving into the Patriots’ options in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Combine MMQB: Why the Bears will likely trade the No. 1 pick, and more QB market updates.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Bears may not stop at one trade in 2023 NFL Draft, plus Texans eyeing veteran QB, more.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL trades that should happen: Aaron Rodgers to Jets, Kirk Cousins to 49ers and eight other deals. No Pats.
- Staff (PFF) NFL Combine 2023: Highlights, analysis & takeaways.
- Max Chadwick (PFF) 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Stock up, stock down for every position.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2023 All-Combine Team, Offense: QB C.J. Stroud, TE Darnell Washington impress in Indy.
- Arnie Stapleton (AP) Tom Brady, Orlando Brown prove NFL combine flops can become stars.
- Michael Renner (PFF) 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: PFF’s top 100 prospects after the NFL combine.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency: Five teams that most need to make major moves. No Pats.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) NFL Free Agency 2023: Ranking the top 50 players with team best fits.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency: Players who could be underpriced, overpriced.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Aaron Rodgers spoke to Jets on Monday.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Tom Brady rumor: This one just blew my mind,’’ Rich Eisen says, suggesting the Patriots and NFL GOAT might sign with the Dolphins. /Puh-leeze.
- Tom Dierberger says according to an NFL insider, the 49ers would be ‘absolutely crazy’ not to sign Tom Brady.
Loading comments...