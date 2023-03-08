 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/08/23 - Safety first? McCourty decision affects positions of need

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
Devin McCourty

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Sam Monson (PFF) Offseason questions for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Do they still want to be a man-coverage team? “Last season, the Patriots went away from the heavy man-coverage system they had employed over the past several years through multiple different defensive coordinators. Was that because they are adapting along with the rest of the NFL? Or did they simply not have the horses to play that type of defense anymore following the losses of Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson in quick succession? Deciding what scheme they actually want to employ going forward is a big question they need the answer to.”
  • Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Texans looking into veteran QB, Bears may not stop at one trade in 2023 NFL Draft, more.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Six players, including Lamar Jackson, given non-exclusive franchise tag.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Lamar Jackson unprovable collusion has started quickly.
  • Will Brinson (CBS Sports) No NFL teams want to acquire Lamar Jackson and the reason why seems painfully obvious: NFL owners are adamant about squashing out the idea of QBs getting fully guaranteed contracts.
  • Zac Al-Khateeb (Sporting News) Daniel Jones contract details: Giants QB gets giant $160 million extension.
  • Jarrett Bell (USA Today) Geno Smith’s deserved payday with Seahawks provides lesson in belief, perseverance.
  • Gordon McGuinness (PFF) 2023 NFL Draft: Every top-10 tight end’s highest-graded season.
  • Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Broncos sign Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
  • Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency: Six ideal player-team fits based on win-share projections. Jakobi Meyers to the Tennessee Titans. Projected to add 1.36 wins.
  • Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Risers and fallers from the combine.
  • Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Prospects at 10 positions who saw their stock rise at the combine.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Black Friday game will stream for free on Amazon Prime.
  • Mike Renner and Sam Monson (PFF) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter, Jr. at 14.
  • Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 2.1. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Three-round post-combine mock draft. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at 14.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Patriots legend Tom Brady responds to unretirement rumors. “Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2-month-old kitten for their daughter.”

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...