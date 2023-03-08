New England Patriots links 3/08/23 - Safety first? McCourty decision affects positions of need

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
- Evan Lazar’s 2023 Free Agent forecast: Running Backs.
- Mike Dussault’s 2023 Free Agent forecast: Edge.
- 2023 NFL Combine videos - Best of: Quarterbacks - Wide receivers - Running backs - Tight ends - Defensive linemen - Defensive backs - Linebackers.
- Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Combine recap, Who raised their stock, free agency preview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth explains how a busy franchise tag deadline day around the NFL could impact the Patriots offseason.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) The NFL combine is in the books, prospects thoughts, NFL calendar.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Mac Jones’ favorite college receiver, Slate Bolden, in talks with Patriots.
- Mike Kadlick thumbnails the top ten Patriots free agency targets heading into the NFL’s legal tampering period.
- Tom E. Curran suggests the Pats should prioritize the safety position this offseason.
- Zack Cox profiles five Safeties New England could target in Free Agency.
- Zack Cox profiles five Offensive Tackles the Patriots could target in Free Agency.
- Doug Kyed says the Patriots are bringing back Hunter Henry but adds they still need a young tight end.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Jonathan Jones is expected to earn a significant payday in 2023, either from New England or on the open market.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Patriots ‘working on new deal’ with CB Jonathan Jones; Free agency looms.
- Karen Guregian makes sense of the Mac Jones trade rumors and tells us why keeping him makes more sense.
- Andy Hart says Mac Jones going dark this time of year is a smart thing for him and his supporters because “he can’t measure up to other QBs being talked about and there is nothing he can really do or point to in order to make an argument for himself”. /If he posts a workout video he’s trying too hard, if he doesn’t it’s because he’s scared?
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots should be interested in trading for Derrick Henry.
- Alex Barth posts the 2023 Pro Day schedule: When top prospects will work out prior to the NFL Draft.
- Alex Barth notes the Pats reportedly met with top FCS tight end Tucker Kraft at the Combine.
- Henry Bova wonders if the Patriots should trade up for Florida QB Anthony Richardson.
- Dakota Randall notes the Pats showed pre-Draft interest in potential late-round receiver target, BYU’s Puka Nacua.
- Alex Barth’s post-Combine mock draft. Pats pick Ohio State LT Paris Johnson Jr. at 14.
- Dakota Randall relays ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston.
- Keagan Stiefel picks out the top five greatest offensive linemen in Patriots history.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph welcome Alex Barth to talk all things Patriots. (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Sam Monson (PFF) Offseason questions for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Do they still want to be a man-coverage team? “Last season, the Patriots went away from the heavy man-coverage system they had employed over the past several years through multiple different defensive coordinators. Was that because they are adapting along with the rest of the NFL? Or did they simply not have the horses to play that type of defense anymore following the losses of Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson in quick succession? Deciding what scheme they actually want to employ going forward is a big question they need the answer to.”
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Texans looking into veteran QB, Bears may not stop at one trade in 2023 NFL Draft, more.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Six players, including Lamar Jackson, given non-exclusive franchise tag.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The Lamar Jackson unprovable collusion has started quickly.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) No NFL teams want to acquire Lamar Jackson and the reason why seems painfully obvious: NFL owners are adamant about squashing out the idea of QBs getting fully guaranteed contracts.
- Zac Al-Khateeb (Sporting News) Daniel Jones contract details: Giants QB gets giant $160 million extension.
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) Geno Smith’s deserved payday with Seahawks provides lesson in belief, perseverance.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) 2023 NFL Draft: Every top-10 tight end’s highest-graded season.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Broncos sign Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency: Six ideal player-team fits based on win-share projections. Jakobi Meyers to the Tennessee Titans. Projected to add 1.36 wins.
- Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling (TouchdownWire) 4-Down Territory: Risers and fallers from the combine.
- Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Prospects at 10 positions who saw their stock rise at the combine.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Black Friday game will stream for free on Amazon Prime.
- Mike Renner and Sam Monson (PFF) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter, Jr. at 14.
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 2.1. Pats pick Tennessee OT Darnell Wright at 14.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Three-round post-combine mock draft. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at 14.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Patriots legend Tom Brady responds to unretirement rumors. “Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2-month-old kitten for their daughter.”
