The last time Bill O’Brien coordinated the New England Patriots offense, he made 12-personnel groupings with two tight ends on the field an integral part of the attack. While that was 12 years ago, it would not be at all surprising to see the Patriots again turn to the position as a focal point of their offense now that O’Brien is back.

Not only has he always had a fondness for the tight end and its per definition versatile character, the Patriots also made some big investments in the group a couple of years ago. In the 2021 free agency, they acquired the top two players available by signing Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to top-of-the-market contracts.

Two years later, the two are still around and sitting atop a tight end depth chart that has some potential for improvement:

Hunter Henry: 28 | Signed through 2023

Jonnu Smith: 27 | Signed through 2024

Matt Sokol: 27 | Signed through 2023

Scotty Washington: 25 | Signed through 2023

Two years into their Patriots careers, it is fair to say that neither Henry nor Smith have truly lived up to their massive contracts yet. The hope is that that will change under O’Brien, and New England moving on from either does seem unlikely — at least at this point in time.

The question is what the overall composition of the tight end room will look like, especially behind Henry and Smith. Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington, after all, are not world-beaters and their positions on the roster can be improved upon.

Doing so through the draft seems like the better play, but if New England also wants to add a veteran to the group to compete for the TE3 role there are some options available.

Jordan Akins (UFA): A former third-round pick, Akins got his start in the NFL working under Bill O’Brien with the Houston Texans. Familiarity might not be the only factor behind a potential reunion: the 30-year-old also had some solid production as a rotational tight end, and is coming off his most productive season to date (catching 37 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns).

Pharaoh Brown (UFA): Brown’s receiving prowess is nothing to write home about — Brown has caught just 51 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns in six NFL seasons — but he makes up for it with some solid blocking. He also has experience working under Bill O’Brien.

Ross Dwelley (UFA): Dwelley’s main contributions to a football team do not come through his receiving skills but rather his blocking. The 28-year-old is an able and willing blocker, and would therefore help fill a void in New England’s offense: the Patriots did not field a true blocking tight end the last two years.

Foster Moreau (UFA): Moreau is coming off a solid four-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, and offers experience in a Patriots-like system from his 2022 season under Josh McDaniels. Is he a future All-Pro? Unlikely. Can he be a solid member of a tight end rotation, though? Absolutely.

Josh Oliver (UFA): Three years into his career, the former third-round draft pick has collected only 26 catches for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That said, he appears to be a player on the upswing and could help out as a part-time tight end with a focus on blocking rather than receiving.

Irv Smith Jr. (UFA): Injuries and inconsistent play have plagued the former second-round draft pick in his four years with the Minnesota Vikings. Will a new team bring any changes? That remains to be seen, but he might be worth a low-cost flier if only as camp competition.

Robert Tonyan (UFA): Tonyan has had a rough stretch over the last two seasons, but a change of scenery might help him regain his 2020 form when he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. At the very least, he would offer solid size and a lot of experience.

Trevon Wesco (UFA): If you’re looking for big stats, Wesco is very much not your guy. In four years in the league, he has played in 54 games and caught a grand total of eight passes. His value lies elsewhere: he is quite solid as a blocker and would therefore help fill that open spot on New England’s current tight end depth chart.

As is the case at wide receiver, this year’s free agency class also is rather weak at the tight end spot. The top options — Dallas’ Dalton Schultz and Miami’s Mike Gesicki — are likely out of New England’s comfort zone with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith under contract, while the other options behind them are mostly underwhelming.

The Patriots bringing one of them aboard on a cheap one-year pact is not out of the realm of possibility. However, if they do want to invest in the position with a longer-term perspective in mind free agency is not it. What is, then? The draft: the 2023 tight ends class is one of the deepest in recent memory.