Finishing the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and out of the playoffs, the New England Patriots have plenty of work to do to return to postseason contention. One big part of this process will be taking care of their own class of free agents.

Quite a few players are headed for the open market, with a total of 19 players left that were with New England last year in need of a new contract. Among them is safety Jabrill Peppers, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency on March 15.

Hard facts

Name: Jabrill Peppers

Position: Safety/Defensive back

Jersey number: 3

Opening day age: 27

Size: 5-foot-11, 215 pounds

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

What is his experience? A former five-star recruit who decided to leave Michigan with two years of eligibility left, Peppers entered the NFL as the seventh defensive back selected in the 2017 draft. The Cleveland Browns invested the 25th overall pick in the first round to bring him aboard, and he made an immediate impact on their defense. Primarily aligning as the starting deep safety, he appeared in 13 games as a rookie and was on the field for three-fourths of Cleveland’s defensive snaps.

Despite the promise Peppers showed in his first year as a system, his playing time decreased during his sophomore season and his role started to look different: the Browns decided to use him across their secondary and not in one pre-defined role. The ex-Wolverine performed well in this setting, but the team still moved on from him the following offseason. Peppers was one of the players included in the blockbuster trade that sent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants to Cleveland.

Peppers spent three seasons with the Giants, primarily serving as their starting box safety. Along the way, he added 32 more games to his résumé and prompted the team to exercise the fifth-year option in his rookie contract to keep him in the fold through 2021. Following that season he joined the Patriots on a one-year free agency deal. All in all, Peppers has appeared in 78 career games between his stints in Cleveland, New York and New England. He intercepted four passes, forced four fumbles and recovered six, and notched 4.5 sacks.

What did his 2022 season look like? Peppers entered 2022 still recovering from a torn ACL that ended his previous season back in October. The injury and his status as a tweener of sorts likely impacted his first ever trip to free agency: the former first-round draft pick did not find a new team as part of the first wave of free agency, and instead had to see the calendar turn to April before officially signing. When he did, he inked a one-year, $2 million contract that included $1.3 million in guarantees as well as $2.5 million in incentives.

Peppers did not go on to earn the full value of that pact, but he nonetheless developed into a valuable contributor and tone-setter in the Patriots’ defensive backfield. Playing a versatile role that saw him regularly move between the box, the slot, the deep parts of the field and even the perimeter of the defense, the six-year man saw action in all 17 of New England’s games and was on the field for 398 of a possible 1,130 defensive snaps (35.2%) — showing some encouraging durability despite coming off a major knee injury.

Peppers effectively served as the fourth member in the Patriots’ safety rotation behind Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. While this meant that his playing-time fluctuated a bit based on the opponent and the availability of the other three, he was quite successful when on the field. All in all, Peppers registered 52 tackles and recovered a fumble; he missed just one of his tackle attempts all year. He did allow 17 catches on 20 targets, per Pro Football Focus, but gave up only 148 yards and no touchdowns.

While he had his biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball, Peppers also was a regular contributor on special teams. Appearing on both coverage and return teams, he played a total of 269 of 457 kicking game snaps (58.9%) — the seventh-highest number on the team. He finished the year with eight total tackles and also threw a key block on All-Pro Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return against the New York Jets in Week 11. On the flip-side, he was on the field for all three kickoff return touchdowns allowed by the Patriots.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Peppers arrived in the NFL on a four-year, $10.34 million rookie contract that covered his four seasons between Cleveland and New York. The Giants then exercised the fifth-year option in said pact to keep him around for another season at a cost of $6.77 million. He later joined the Patriots in free agency on the aforementioned one-year, $2 million contract.

Which teams might be in the running? Several teams should have an interest in a player of Peppers’ caliber, versatility and experience. Among those therefore potentially pursuing him if he enters the open market are the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Why should he be expected back? Peppers bounced back nicely from his knee injury in 2022, and played a valuable role in the Patriots’ secondary as a safety/linebacker hybrid. While he was no starter-level player, he was still on the field for more than one third of snaps on defense and more than half in the kicking game. He also looked quite solid in both capacities. Add the fact that New England’s safety corps is headed toward an uncertain future — Devin McCourty has still not committed to playing in 2023; Kyle Dugger is only signed through 2024 — and you get why keeping Peppers around makes sense.

Why should he be expected to leave? As with all things free agency, money will do the talking. The Patriots do have enough of it to retain Peppers as one of their priority guys, but they will not bend over backwards to do so: if he prices himself out of their comfort zone, they likely will not hesitate to move on and invest the money elsewhere.

What is his projected free agency outcome? Peppers is a low-key priority free agent for New England this year, and has earned himself a new contract covering more years than the deal he signed in 2022. Will he get it from the Patriots? That’s the question, but it would not be at all surprising to see the team retain him on a pact similar to the one linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley signed last year: two years, $6million, with $3.9 million in guarantees.