With less than a week to go until the start of the NFL’s 2023 free agency period, the New England Patriots have locked up another one of their players. The team and offensive lineman James Ferentz reached an agreement on a one-year extension, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The deal includes $200,000 in guarantees, but its total value has not been reported yet. The expectation, however, is that it will again be near the veteran’s minimum.

Ferentz, 33, originally entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. After starting his career with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, he joined the Patriots in 2017.

After spending his first year in New England on the practice squad, Ferentz saw increased action over the next five seasons as a backup option at the center and guard positions. As such, he appeared in a combined 40 regular season and playoff games for the Patriots and started nine games.

In 2022, the veteran lineman served as the top backup along the interior offensive line and saw action in 12 of 17 possible games. Ferentz was on the field for 269 of 1,052 offensive snaps (25.6%) as well as 39 on special teams (of 457; 8.5%).

He saw his most prominent action between Weeks 7 and 12, filling in for injured starting center David Andrews: Ferentz started two games after Andrews suffered a concussion against the Chicago Bears, and another one when the team captain was kept out of the Thanksgiving game in Minnesota.

With him put, the Patriots’ free agents class is down to 18 players — among them fellow offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste and Marcus Cannon.