The New England Patriots have brought back veteran offensive lineman James Ferentz on a reported one-year contract, keeping him from entering free agency next week. The move might not be a glamorous one, but it does ensure that the team will keep an experienced and versatile players in the fold for another season.

In addition, it also allows the Patriots to keep their interior offensive line intact heading into 2023 — quite the opposite when compared to the turnover the group experienced just last year. With that said, let’s take a look at what the current depth chart looks like:

Interior offensive line depth chart

Cole Strange: The Patriots’ first-round draft pick from a year ago, Strange is set to return as the starting left guard. While he did have some ups and downs as a rookie, the Chattanooga product is a realistic candidate to make a step forward in his sophomore campaign due to his superior experience and improved chemistry with his teammates.

David Andrews: There are no questions surrounding the long-time team captain heading into his ninth NFL season. Andrews will again serve as New England’s starting center and as such be among the team’s most important players both on and off the field.

Michael Onwenu: After moving between guard and tackle over the first two seasons of his career, Onwenu settled into the right guard spot in 2022. He promptly became one of the NFL’s best players at the position, and should be expected to continue playing at a high level in what will be the final year of his rookie contract.

James Ferentz: As of now, Ferentz is the Patriots’ top backup along the interior offensive line. His spot on the roster is not guaranteed given his modest contract and limited ceiling, but he does have value to the team due to his leadership, experience, and ability to play both center and guard.

Kody Russey: An undrafted free agent in 2022, Russey ended the season on the Patriots’ active roster but did not see any playing time. He showed promise during the summer, though, and might push Ferentz for the IOL4 spot.

Chasen Hines: Hines also is in the conversation to compete for the top backup spots behind Strange, Andrews and Onwenu. A sixth-round draft pick last spring, the LSU product had a challenging rookie year: he started training camp on the non-football injury list, saw action in two preseason games, made the 53-man roster, was inactive each week, and eventually placed on injured reserve in October to end his season.

Bill Murray: Murray moved from the defensive to the offensive side of the ball in 2022 and showed enough promise to earn himself a spot on the practice squad. He will again be fighting for a depth spot next year as well, and ideally show some growth with more experience as a blocker.

All in all, the Patriots are in a solid position along their interior offensive line. While re-signing Ferentz does not tip the scales too much one way or the other, it ensures stability at a modest price — all while giving the team some wiggle room if it wants to make additional depth moves in free agency and the draft.