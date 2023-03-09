New England Patriots links 3/09/23 - Roster building 2023: Free agency fixes

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault talks about the report that the Patriots re-signed veteran OL James Ferentz.
- Evan Lazar’s 2023 Free Agent forecast: Offensive line - Running backs - Wide receivers.
- Mike Dussault’s 2023 Free Agent forecast: Defensive line - Edge - Linebacker.
- Patriots Recap: Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar discuss position group observations and wrap up what stood out at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. (11 min. video)
- From NFL Network - GMFB: Marcus Jones gives advice to incoming rookie class. (3.46 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels suggests that with the QB market exploding, the Patriots need to take advantage of having Mac Jones on a rookie deal and spend more.
- Mike Kadlick profiles the top ten Patriots free agency targets heading into the NFL’s legal tampering period
- Andrew Callahan tells us how the Patriots can fix their offense in free agency.
- Matt Dolloff suggests a few intriguing wide receivers for the Pats that are expected to become available.
- Andrew Callahan says that if the Patriots want their defense to join the ranks of the NFL’s elite, it’s time to spend some money: Here are 18 potential free agent defensive targets to know.
- Mark Daniels reports Patriots reach contract extension with veteran OL James Ferentz. The 33-year-old has been a solid backup to David Andrews since coming to New England in 2018.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots OL Isaiah Wynn: ‘Free’ of New England? /Or the other way around?
- Dakota Randall notes impending Patriots free agent Isaiah Wynn appeared to set his free agency price on Wednesday with a couple of tweets.
- Alex Barth notes Marcus Jones makes it clear which side of the ball he prefers to play on: “I’m always a defensive back. That’s the first thing. Anywhere that’s needed for the team, I’m definitely down for it. but I’m a defensive back first.”
- Zack Cox considers what QB move the Pats should make after cutting Brian Hoyer.
- Doug Kyed talks about how the Patriots could take a creative approach to developing QBs through the draft.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Combine Notebook: Another combine has wrapped up, pro days on the horizon, but many of us are still chewing over the tape, reading the statistics, and checking the interwebs for highlight reels in order to get our draft prospect fix.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) The Patriots offense can strengthen with this underrated reunion. Acquiring Slade Bolden would be an economical move that could have disproportionately positive impacts for the Pats.
- Chris Wilson (ChowderandChampions) Patriots offensive approach is stuck in the past. “The Patriots need to follow in the footsteps of teams like the Dolphins, Bills, and Eagles by making a blockbuster trade to acquire a difference-maker on the offensive side of the ball.”
- Khari Thompson thinks the Pats only need one new tackle in 2023, and are right to be ‘confident’ in Trent Brown.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Why the Patriots should make the trade for Lamar Jackson.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: What would it cost Patriots to land Lamar Jackson? Should they try to?
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Watch: North Dakota State OT Cody Mauch a sleeper pick on the O-Line.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Matthew Judon continues to recruit players to the Patriots via Twitter.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate breaks down the decision to keep Hunter Henry in the fold and welcomes Clare Cooper to break down the tight ends at the Combine and which of them would make great Patriots. (46 min.)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Nick Stevens to talk combine, free agency and everything Pats. (38 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Jonathan Jones: It’s hard to say no to the Patriots.
- Matt Verderame (SI) NFL free agency has been a trap for desperate GMs.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) NFL free agency 2023: One player every team must sign. Patriots: CB Cameron Sutton.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL free agency matchmaker for each AFC team. Patriots: WR D.J. Chark.
- Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency: 7 less-heralded players who could get PAID.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) Free agency: Odell Beckham Jr. among 10 boom-or-bust players on the market.
- Jenna Lemoncelli (NY Post) Excited Jets think they are ‘on the brink’ of trading for Aaron Rodgers.
- Albert Breer (SI) Why a Jets trade package for Aaron Rodgers might not include their first-round pick.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) These hurdles remain for a Jets-Aaron Rodgers deal to get done.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Target prices for Lamar Jackson and other intriguing offensive players with expiring contracts.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) These NFL teams don’t want to acquire Lamar Jackson and the reason why seems painfully obvious: Owners are adamant about squashing out the idea of QBs getting fully guaranteed contracts.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Why some players are lobbing accusations of collusion over Lamar Jackson.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) QB Jimmy Garoppolo likely to draw interest from Panthers, Raiders, Texans.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL mock draft 2023. Pats pick Alabama DB Brian Branch at 14.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak says Tom Brady to Miami is in play. [sigh]
