The 2023 NFL draft’s 37 compensatory picks have reached their destinations, and the New England Patriots stand among the 16 clubs awarded additional capital.

Head coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh’s war room moves forward with two compensatory selections, the league announced Thursday, beginning in the fourth round at No. 135 overall and continuing in the sixth round at No. 210 overall.

That brings the organization to 10 choices in all with the NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview and college pro days underway.

2023 PATRIOTS PICKS

Round 1, No. 14 overall

Round 2, No. 46 overall

Round 3, No. 76 overall — via Carolina

Round 4, No. 107 overall — via Los Angeles

Round 4, No. 117 overall

Round 4, No. 135 overall — compensatory

Round 6, No. 184 overall — via Carolina

Round 6, No. 187 overall — via Las Vegas

Round 6, No. 192 overall

Round 6, No. 210 overall — compensatory

Under the NFL management council’s formula, a team that loses “more or better” compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous league year is eligible to receive up to four compensatory picks, which became tradeable in 2017.

Salary, playing time and postseason honors factor into the net-loss equation. And in the case of New England, last offseason’s departures of offensive lineman Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals and cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers both met the threshold.

The departure of running back Brandon Bolden to the Las Vegas Raiders did not, however, leaving two out of three assets remaining from Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com’s January projection.

Since the process was installed in 1994, the Patriots have garnered a total of 48 compensatory selections. None arrived in Foxborough last year. But that tally, which does not include special compensatory selections, ranks behind only the 49 garnered by the Green Bay Packers, the 52 garnered by the Dallas Cowboys and the 55 garnered by the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off on April 27 at Union Station in Kansas City.