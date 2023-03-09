The New England Patriots are in the market for wide receiver help this offseason, and they apparently are leaving no stone unturned to find it. After meeting with several top draft prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, they are now reportedly also among the teams to visit Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency workout on Friday.

Beckham Jr., who missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl last February, is inviting NFL teams to watch him work out in Arizona. The Patriots, according to Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports, will be one of the clubs in attendance.

It will not be the first time the team of head coach Bill Belichick is being linked to the Pro Bowl wideout. Back in 2021, when he was leaving the Cleveland Browns, the Patriots were rumored to be among the potential landing spots.

“I think Odell is a great player. I definitely watched him growing up and stuff,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said at the time. “Obviously, that’s not my decision. But we’re open to whoever wants to come here and help us win. So, you’ll have to ask people with higher knowledge than me on that one. But we’re not opposed to it at all.”

Beckham Jr. ended up joining the Los Angeles Rams, helping them advance to and eventually win the Super Bowl later that season. However, the knee injury he suffered that game robbed him of his 2022 campaign and has now prompted him to showcase his talents in hopes of finding a new team.

Per a recent report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham Jr. is “a hundred percent, fully healthy” now. On Friday, teams will find out first-hand what this means and whether or not he would be worth an investment.

The 30-year-old originally entered the league as first-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2014 and was promptly voted Offensive Rookie of the Year. He developed into a star during his time with the club, but was traded to Cleveland in 2019 in a transaction that also involved now-Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers. Beckham Jr. was traded again two years later, leaving the Browns for the Rams.

His Rams contract expired after last year’s Super Bowl, and he has been available ever since. However, no team has brought Beckham Jr. aboard since.

It remains to be seen if this time around will be any different. The Patriots are a team worth keeping an eye on, though. While they do have several players at the wide receiver position under contract for 2023 — including DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton — they also might be experiencing some turnover with Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor set to enter free agency next week.