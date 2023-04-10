New England Patriots links 4/10/23 - Mondays are for Mocks; Lombardi kills Mac trade rumor; More.

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault’s Mock 3.0: Pats get offensive early, with two trade ups and a laser focus on improving the offense.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats add two premier offensive playmakers with first two picks.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Mac Jones celebrates Autism Empowerment Month with League School of Greater Boston.
- Patriots All Access: 2023 team building, Devin McCourty retires; More. (19 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Which NFL draft prospects are best fits to fill Patriots’ needs? Mac Jones has been a daily presence at Gillette Stadium, one of a small handful of players who has stayed in the region for the majority of the offseason. Michael Lombardi’s take on the trade rumors: “The idea he is shopping Mac is against everything he would do. ...” More. /Informative read.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: Draft profile for a CB, Trade rumors? More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Dante Scarnecchia was indeed one Hall of a coach; The Patriots only have two QBs totaling three years of NFL experience currently on the depth chart; Patriots’ players heading into a contract year; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL notes: James White sees a way forward for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones to mend fences; Pats Hall candidates; More.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 huge decisions remaining for the Patriots in the 2023 offseason. 1. Decide if they want to chase Lamar Jackson or not (or settle on a different QB). /Oh, Puh-leeze.
- Doug Kyed notes Patriots players believe they could beat every NFL team in a relay race.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Which remaining free agents could the Pats sign? Plus: Will New England add a No. 1 receiver?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) TE Mike Gesicki says he’s ‘fired up’ to finally get the chance to play for Bill O’Brien.
- Doug Kyed explores if the Patriots should draft the ‘best player in the entire class’ at No. 14.
- Phil Perry’s Prototypical Patriots: Explosive WRs available to upgrade Mac’s options.
- Taylor Kyles profiles the top 5 tight ends the Patriots could target in this year’s draft.
- Mark Daniels identifies five prospects that would help the Patriots add depth to their defensive line.
- Adam London relays ex-Patriots staffer Michael Lombardi dumping cold water on the Mac Jones trade rumors. ‘I think we’re at a semantical issue here’.
- Doug Kyed finds Bill Belichick still ranks high, but misses the top spot in an annual NFL head coach rankings.
- Trevor Hass talks about the Zay Flowers to the Patriots hype, that is increasing by the day. “Feels like the worst kept secret in the league is that Zay is a Patriot.”
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs to the Patriots? Why it does (and doesn’t) make sense.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots host Stanford WR Michael Wilson for pre-visit: Despite some injury history, Stanford WR Michael Wilson possesses several qualities which could help him to thrive with New England.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) 3 reasons why the Pats should draft RB Bijan Robinson in the 1st round.
- Alex Barth’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Pro days and pre-draft meetings. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
- Tyler Lamb (StadiumRant) Updated Patriots mock draft with trades & exciting additions. The Patriots are in a prime position to fly around the draft board later this month.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) NFL Mock Draft: Pats pick Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba after missing OBJ.
- Jordy McElroy (2023 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers.
- Enzo Flojo (ClutchPoints) Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski at 14.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Patriots 2023 Mock Draft 1.0. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) Why Bill Belichick deserves to hang around until he wins No. 348 and walk away on his own terms.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Mike Lombardi says shopping Mac Jones is ‘against everything’ Bill Belichick would do.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: The NFL draft is 17 days away, and memories of a draft past show how much has changed.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Determining every NFL team’s best all-time draft pick. Patriots: Tom Brady.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Who’s signed? Who’s available?
- Kevin Oestreicher (RavensWire) Ravens officially announce agreement in principle with WR Odell Beckham Jr. Here are the Contract details.
- Experts (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft debate: Which team has the most to gain? No one picked the Pats.
- Louis Riddick (ESPN) 2023 NFL draft: Riddick’s favorite prospects, sleepers.
- Danny Kelly (The ringer) Anthony Richardson is the most athletic QB ever. But is he actually good at football?
- Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Jets GM Joe Douglas confident Aaron Rodgers trade will happen: ‘He’s gonna be here’.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Rob Gronkowski: I’m happily retired, there’s no chance of coming back anymore.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tanking becomes an issue in the NBA, again. “In the NFL the temptation to tank is real.”
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL team mock drafts: Seven-round projections. Patriots.
