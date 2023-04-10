 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 4/10/23 - Mondays are for Mocks; Lombardi kills Mac trade rumor; More.

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
  • Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
  • Mike Dussault’s Mock 3.0: Pats get offensive early, with two trade ups and a laser focus on improving the offense.
  • Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats add two premier offensive playmakers with first two picks.
  • Alexandra Francisco reports Mac Jones celebrates Autism Empowerment Month with League School of Greater Boston.
  • Patriots All Access: 2023 team building, Devin McCourty retires; More. (19 min. video)

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Which NFL draft prospects are best fits to fill Patriots’ needs? Mac Jones has been a daily presence at Gillette Stadium, one of a small handful of players who has stayed in the region for the majority of the offseason. Michael Lombardi’s take on the trade rumors: “The idea he is shopping Mac is against everything he would do. ...” More. /Informative read.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: Draft profile for a CB, Trade rumors? More.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Dante Scarnecchia was indeed one Hall of a coach; The Patriots only have two QBs totaling three years of NFL experience currently on the depth chart; Patriots’ players heading into a contract year; More.
  • Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL notes: James White sees a way forward for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones to mend fences; Pats Hall candidates; More.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 huge decisions remaining for the Patriots in the 2023 offseason. 1. Decide if they want to chase Lamar Jackson or not (or settle on a different QB). /Oh, Puh-leeze.
  • Doug Kyed notes Patriots players believe they could beat every NFL team in a relay race.
  • Zack CoxPatriots Mailbag: Which remaining free agents could the Pats sign? Plus: Will New England add a No. 1 receiver?
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) TE Mike Gesicki says he’s ‘fired up’ to finally get the chance to play for Bill O’Brien.
  • Doug Kyed explores if the Patriots should draft the ‘best player in the entire class’ at No. 14.
  • Phil Perry’s Prototypical Patriots: Explosive WRs available to upgrade Mac’s options.
  • Taylor Kyles profiles the top 5 tight ends the Patriots could target in this year’s draft.
  • Mark Daniels identifies five prospects that would help the Patriots add depth to their defensive line.
  • Adam London relays ex-Patriots staffer Michael Lombardi dumping cold water on the Mac Jones trade rumors. ‘I think we’re at a semantical issue here’.
  • Doug Kyed finds Bill Belichick still ranks high, but misses the top spot in an annual NFL head coach rankings.
  • Trevor Hass talks about the Zay Flowers to the Patriots hype, that is increasing by the day. “Feels like the worst kept secret in the league is that Zay is a Patriot.”
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs to the Patriots? Why it does (and doesn’t) make sense.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots host Stanford WR Michael Wilson for pre-visit: Despite some injury history, Stanford WR Michael Wilson possesses several qualities which could help him to thrive with New England.
  • John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) 3 reasons why the Pats should draft RB Bijan Robinson in the 1st round.
  • Alex Barth’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Pro days and pre-draft meetings. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
  • Tyler Lamb (StadiumRant) Updated Patriots mock draft with trades & exciting additions. The Patriots are in a prime position to fly around the draft board later this month.
  • Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) NFL Mock Draft: Pats pick Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba after missing OBJ.
  • Jordy McElroy (2023 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers.
  • Enzo Flojo (ClutchPoints) Patriots Mock Draft. Pats pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski at 14.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Patriots 2023 Mock Draft 1.0. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.

