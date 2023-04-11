New England Patriots links 4/11/23 - Receiver reset: FAs, draft prospects, Day 2 options

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Ranking under-the-radar needs in Round 1 and more draft questions.
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran writes that it’s worth looking ahead to who may leave the team in 2024 free agency — a list that includes several pass-catchers, to determine which positions the Pats may prioritize in this year’s draft.
- Staff (Patriots Country) NFL Tracker: JuJu Smith-Schuster shows off new jersey number; Updates, rumors, more.
- Mark Daniels identifies five wide receiver prospects for the Patriots.
- Nick Stevens explores whether the Patriots could get their top wide receiver after the first round.
- Zack Cox considers why the Pats could land a premier wideout on Day 2.
- Zack Cox resets the Patriots’ receiver options after Odell Beckham Jr. joins the Ravens.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots draft preview: Linebackers. The Pats haven’t drafted many linebackers in recent years. That could change in the 2023 NFL Draft, with a staggered draft class.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots hosted experienced dual-threat QB Malik Cunningham (Louisville) for pre-draft visit.
- Matt Dolloff relays Jim Nagy, the man who nailed the Cole Strange pick, with some new draft ideas for the Patriots.
- Hayden Bird previews five players the Patriots might draft after the first round.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Rising Patriots pass-rusher Josh Uche arrives early for offseason program.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 disastrous moves Patriots must avoid in round one. 1. Potentially passing up on a QB. 2. Not using one of their top two picks on a tackle. 3. Drafting a running back in round one or two. 3.
- Adam London highlights Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft. Pats pick Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez.
- Nick Goss talks about the drat report saying that ‘numerous teams’ have given only one WR a first-round grade.
- Andy Hart presents a more optimistic view of Bill Belichick and Mac Jones’ working future in New England.
- Jerry Thornton updates the latest episode in the Mac Jones Drama: Report says he ‘lost support in the building, but he’s working with Bill O’Brien to ‘rebuild the playbook’.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots players’ feelings on constant offseason drama revealed.
- Nick O’Malley explains how the Ravens signing Odell Beckham Jr. “likely diminishes the chances of the Patriots pulling off any sort of blockbuster move to acquire QB Lamar Jackson.” [Insert eye-roll emoji here]
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Jerry Thornton to talk all things Patriots. (48 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: It’s Mock Draft Monday. Mike and Murph discuss and debate: Stanford WR Michael Wilson a low-risk, high-reward option? Florida QB Anthony Richardson; Potential diamonds in the rough. (48 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Offseason Takeaways: Bill O’Brien Navigating a Challenging Situation With Mac Jones and Bill Belichick; Plus, the latest on the Aaron Rodgers trade, Tyreek Hill’s surprising announcement, the Commanders’ potential sale and much more.
- Staff (ProFootballTalk) Patriots draft picks 2023: Full list of New England’s draft picks for every round.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Draft 2023: Breaking down how the top seven picks could play out.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2023 NFL Draft: The top 8 edge defenders - the top 8 interior defensive linemen - the top 8 linebackers.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) Boom or bust: NFL draft’s 13 biggest high-risk, high-reward prospects.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Four-round mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon at 14.
- Sam Monson (PFF) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Maryland CB. Deonte Banks at 14.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Mock Draft: Complete 7-round edition. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter, Jr. at 14.
- Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) 2023 NFL mock draft: New two-round projections. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
- Michael Renner (PFF) 2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 fits for all 32 NFL teams. Patriots: Purdue CB Cory Trice.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) YouTube rolls out Sunday Ticket, for full-season price as low as $249. /’Eesh...
- Tom Schad (USA Today) Commanders agree to pay $625K in settlement over ticket holder deposits.
